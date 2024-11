Info to know: Atlanta United at Inter Miami, decisive Game 3

Miami home record; playoffs: 11-2-4; 1-0-0

Miami goals for/against; playoffs: 81/50; 3/3

Miami key players

Lionel Messi; playoffs: 20 goals, 16 assists; 0 goals, 1 assist

Luis Suarez; playoffs: 21 goals, 9 assists; 1 goal, 0 assist

Jordi Alba; playoffs: 4 goals, 14 assists; 1 goal, 1 assist

Julian Gressel; playoffs: 1 goal, 12 assists; 0 goals, 0 assists

About Atlanta United

Manager: Rob Valentino (interim)

Atlanta United away record; playoffs: 4-7-6; 0-1-1

Atlanta United goals for/against; playoffs: 49/53; 5/5

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze; playoffs: 10 goals, 7 assists; 1 goal, 0 assists

Daniel Rios; playoffs: 7 goals, 4 assists; 0 goals, 0 assists

Jamal Thiare; playoffs: 6 goals

Alexey Miranchuk; playoffs: 3 goals, 2 assists; 0 goals, 2 assists

Injury reports (as of Thursday)

Atlanta United

Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee), Quentin Westberg (concussion protocol) and Brooks Lennon (shoulder)

Questionable: Jay Fortune (ankle)

Miami

Out: Ian Fray (knee)

Questionable: Sergio Busquets (illness), Yannick Bright (undisclosed) and David Ruiz (undisclosed)

What was said

“Outside stuff, it’s been the theme of our team, that we don’t control that. So whatever the outside is saying is not our focus. Our focus is on ourselves. We have our own internal pressure, individually, collectively, as a team, and that’s the pressure we put on ourselves to perform every day. So we’re in a great position to be in the playoffs, and now we were hoping that the one game left, that we have got more after that.” — Valentino

“I think the pressure, a lot of it, is on them. We know we need to turn up and perform, but I think a lot of the pressure will be on them.” — Brad Guzan

Officiating crew

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistants: Corey Rockwell and Andrew Bigelow

Fourth official: Tori Penso

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Luis Abram

Right fullback Ronald Hernandez

Left fullback Pedro Amador

Midfielder Dax McCarty

Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk

Midfielder Jay Fortune

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Jamal Thiare

