Atlanta United’s Jay Fortune working to put smiles on faces with community outreach

“I think, growing up, you see how players interact with other people that are maybe sometimes not in as good a position as you are,” he said. “Growing up, seeing that was fun. It could bring a smile to your face.”

Fortune, who has made a career-high 26 appearances for Atlanta United this season, is among a group of 26 players nominated for the award, a group that includes New England’s Andrew Farrell and Columbus’ Darlington Nagbe, a former Atlanta United player. Voting for the awards ends Monday. Finalists are to be announced Oct. 24, but the date to reveal the winners hasn’t been announced by MLS.

In addition to his work in the community, Fortune has become a regular starter for Atlanta United. He has a career-high 12 starts, with two goals and an assist. He likely will be in the lineup for Saturday’s key match at Orlando. If Atlanta United wins, it has a slim chance of making the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The first soccer interaction that Fortune remembers when he was younger was with Makelele, a standout for Real Madrid and Chelsea, among other teams. The former French national-team starter came to a training session and took photographs and signed autographs. Fortune said he still has the photograph and thinks he can find the autograph.

Again, it’s all about making a positive impression.

Fortune said his older brother Andre, who plays in the USL for Las Vegas, and his mom also have influenced his desire to help others. Fortune said Andre always was positive around teammates. He said his mother tries to help everyone, even if they may not need assistance.

“Me being able to to provide the fraction of that to other people – for example, going to the hospital – just want to be able to be around those type of players, and be around the type of people that can bring a smile to your face as well to my face.”

