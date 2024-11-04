Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon out at least four months

Brooks Lennon passes the ball for a goal attempt during the Atlanta United game against Columbus Crew at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on July 20, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Jamie Spaar

Jamie Spaar

Brooks Lennon passes the ball for a goal attempt during the Atlanta United game against Columbus Crew at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on July 20, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution) (Jamie Spaar)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta United fullback Brooks Lennon is expected to miss at least four months after undoing surgery to repair his dislocated left shoulder.

Lennon suffered the injury during the team’s playoff match at Inter Miami on Oct. 25. He underwent surgery last week.

Atlanta United defeated Miami in last week’s second game with Ronald Hernandez replacing Lennon. The decisive third match is scheduled for Saturday.

Lennon led the team in appearances (33), minutes (2,957) and assists (8) during the regular season.

The timeline likely means that Lennon will miss the team’s 2025 preseason and the start of the season, scheduled to begin in late February.

Hernandez will enter the option year on his contract for 2025. He has made 49 regular-season appearances since joining the club in 2021. The only other right fullback on the roster is Homegrown signee Matthew Edwards.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

Oct. 19 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 1

Oct. 22 Atlanta United 2 (5), Montreal 2 (4) in wild card round

Oct. 25 Inter Miami 2, Atlanta United 1 in playoffs, Game 1

Nov. 2 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 1 in playoffs, Game 2

Nov. 9 Atlanta United at Inter Miami in playoffs, Game 3

