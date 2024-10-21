Breaking: Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse
Atlanta United

Atlanta United unsuccessful against Montreal this season

CF Montreal forward Josef Martínez (17) is congratulated by forward Kwadwo Opoku (7) after scoring his team's second goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

CF Montreal forward Josef Martínez (17) is congratulated by forward Kwadwo Opoku (7) after scoring his team's second goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By
54 minutes ago

Atlanta United and Montreal played twice this season. Atlanta United lost twice.

Neither of the performances were among their best.

Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

Atlanta United was beaten by Montreal 1-0 on July 13 at Stade Saputo. The Five Stripes failed to put a shot on goal. Stian Gregersen was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the 55th minute. Ruan scored for Montreal. Atlanta United tried a formation that included three centerbacks.

“I didn’t want to just try and sit and defend and that’s not what I’m asking them to do, sit and defend, but how can we be more aggressive and compact together,” interim manager Rob Valentino said after the match. “That changed and that’s frustrating because it would have been nice to see if we could have grabbed something there when it was 11 vs. 11.”

Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Montreal came to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 2 and former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez scored twice against his former team to lead the visitors to a 2-1 victory. Daniel Rios scored for Atlanta United.

“Where’s the life at?” Valentino said after the match. “Where does it look like it really matters? I’m not trying to question if it really matters to them, but ... when I look at that first half, I’m going ‘guys, for me, jobs are on the line. Our jobs are on the line.’ What does that look like? For me, it should look different. And we saw a little bit in second half.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

Oct. 19 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 1

Oct. 22 at Montreal in wildcard round

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Doug DeFelice/Atlanta United

Atlanta United will open MLS playoffs at Montreal
Placeholder Image

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United gets all the results, advances to MLS playoffs
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Atlanta United won’t worry about other results on Decision Day
Placeholder Image

Credit: www.ajc.com

If Atlanta United wins ... if it were only that simple
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New to Atlanta United? Here’s what you need to know1h ago
Atlanta United playoff schedule set
Fight, luck and belief carried Atlanta United into MLS playoffs
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT