Atlanta United player payroll decreases again

Alexey Miranchuk, Atlanta United’s only Designated Player, also has the largest salary, according to information released by the Major League Soccer Players Association on Thursday.
Miranchuk, signed during the summer window, has an annualized guaranteed compensation of $3,685,441. Stian Gregersen has the next largest salary, $1,120,000.
The team’s 29 players have a guaranteed compensation of $15,230,938, a decrease of slightly more than $1.4 million from when salaries were released by the MLSPA in May. The salaries are through Sept. 13. The decrease can be attributed to the team selling Giorgos Giakoumakis, who had a guaranteed compensation of $2,248,417, and Thiago Almada, who had a guaranteed compensation of $2,232,000.
The team has a per-player average guaranteed compensation of $525,204.76. Its per-player average in May was $537,525.13, and it was $600,850 in September 2023.
MLSPA reported the guaranteed compensation for 910 players totaled $542,566,145, with a per-player average of $596,226.53. The total in May was $518,902,285, with a per-player average of $594,389.79.
Lionel Messi has the largest guaranteed compensation, at $20,446,667. Toronto’s Lorenzo Insigne is second, at $15.4 million, and another Miami player, Sergio Busquets, is third at $8,774,996.
The MLSPA releases the salary information twice a year.
The annual average guaranteed compensation is for players under contract as of April 25. It includes a player’s base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player’s contract, including option years. For example, a player earning an annual base salary of $500,000, whose contract has an initial term of two years with two one-year options and received a $100,000 signing bonus, has an average annual guaranteed compensation of $525,000 (base salary plus signing bonus ($100,000), with the signing bonus divided by the number of years covered by the contract (four).
The average annual guaranteed compensation figure also includes any marketing bonus and any agent’s fees, both annualized over the length of the contract. The figure does not include performance bonuses because there is no guarantee that the player will hit those bonuses. These figures include compensation from each player’s contract with MLS. They do not include any compensation from any contracts with individual teams or their affiliates.
Player/Base salary/Guaranteed compensation/Increase (or decrease) from Sept. 23/Year guaranteed contract runs out/Option years
Alexey Miranchuk/$2,400,000/$3,685,441/NA/2027/2028
Stian Gregersen/1,000,000/1,120,000/NA/2027/2028
Saba Lobjanidze/900,000/998,750/(1,152,000)/2026/None
Luis Abram/732,275/871,888/175,911/2025/2026
Bartosz Slisz/630,000/830,000/NA/2028/None
Santiago Sosa/685,000/778,100/85,0000/2024/2025
Brooks Lennon/740,000/740,000/40,000/2025/2026
Franco Ibarra/600,000/660,000/40,000//2024/2025*
Brad Guzan/600,000/612,500/0/2024/2025
Xande Silva/560,000/604,250/79,750/2025/2026
Jamal Thiare/500,000/595,000/(477,679)/2024/2025
Tristan Muyumba/525,000/566,600/75,000/2026/2027
Ronald Hernández/450,000/450,000/75,000/2024/2025
Derrick Williams/400,000/447,500/NA/2025/2026
Edwin Mosquera/400,000/437,000/25,000/2026/None
Josh Cohen/265,000/303,500/NA/2025/2026
Dax McCarty/225,000/256,250/NA/2024/2025
Pedro Amador/207,000/242,612/NA/
Tyler Wolff/150,000/154,500/30,000/2024/2025
Daniel Rios/$89,716/126,383/NA/2024/None
Quentin Westberg/89,716/109,716/(90,284)/2024/None
Efraín Morales/89,716/97,735/12,291/2024/2026
Erik Centeno/89,716/96,492/17,356/2024/2026
Noah Cobb/89,716/89,716/22,356/2026/2027
Nic Firmino/71,401/71,401/NA/2024/2026
Luke Brennan/71,401/71,401/NA/2027/2028
Ajani Fortune/71,401/71,401/4,041/2024/2026
Adyn Torres/71,401,71,401/NA/2027/2028
Matthew Edwards/71,401/71,401/NA/2025/2027
* On loan and not on Atlanta United’s first team in May
^ Sold with Atlanta United team paying portion of the salary
