Martinez, Damm, Barco are Atlanta United’s highest paid players

Some of this season’s money is going to players on loan to other clubs. Franco Escobar, on loan to Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina, is receiving $450,000 and Fernando Meza, on loan to Defensa y Justicia, $975,000. Atlanta United President Darren Eales said that the two players were loaned to free up space within the team’s budget.

One of the players brought in because of those loans, Alan Franco, who signed as a Designated Player, will receive a salary of $505,500. Transfer fees are not included by MLSPA as part of the formula for the compensation.

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, the centerback the team has been trying to replace since selling him to a club in Mexico before the 2020 season, received $810,008 in September 2019.

Behind Martinez, Damm, Barco and Meza in terms of salary is Emerson Hyndman, who will receive $900,000. His salary was $360,000 in September 2019. He is followed by Brad Guzan ($805,000), Miles Robinson ($687,500) and, perhaps surprisingly, Matheus Rossetto ($662,500), who neither scored nor had an assist last season and has yet to appear this season.

The MLPSA released the salaries providing two figures, which can be seen in the chart below. The annual average guaranteed compensation includes a player’s base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player’s contract, including option years. For example, a player earning an annual base salary of $500,000, whose contract has an initial term of two years with two one-year options and received a $100,000 signing bonus, has an average annual guaranteed compensation of $525,000 (base salary plus signing bonus ($100,000), with the signing bonus divided by the number of years covered by the contract (four). The average annual guaranteed compensation figure also includes any marketing bonus and any agent’s fees, both annualized over the length of the contract. The figure does not include performance bonuses because there is no guarantee that the player will hit those bonuses.

These figures include compensation from each player’s contract with MLS. They do not include any compensation from any contracts with individual teams or their affiliates.

Name Current Annualized Base Salary Annualized Average Guaranteed Compensation

Adams, Mohammed $121,000 $141,000

Ambrose, Mikey $81,375 $81,375

Barco, Ezequiel $1,425,000 $1,425,000

Bauer, Josh $63,547 $63,547

Bello, George $135,000 $139,000

Campbell, George $80,000 $80,000

Chol, Machop $63,547 $63,547

Conway, Jackson $63,547 $63,547

Damm, Jurgen $1,290,000 $1,582,509

De John, Alex $81,375 $81,375

Escobar, Franco $450,000 $450,000

Franco, Alan $378,000 $505,500

Gurr, Jack $95,000 $95,000

Guzan, Brad $805,000 $805,000

Hernandez, Ronald $250,000 $250,000

Hyndman, Emerson $900,000 $900,000

Ibarra, Franco $300,000 $370,000

Kann, Alec $115,000 $115,000

Lennon, Brooks $375,000 $375,000

Lopez, Lisandro $81,375 $81,375

Lopez, Erik $340,000 $508,300

Lundgaard, Ben $81,375 $81,375

Martinez, Josef $3,500,000 $3,891,667

Meza, Fernando $975,000 $975,000

Morales, Efrain $63,547 $63,547

Moreno, Marcelino $400,000 $400,000

Mulraney, Jake $275,600 $312,777

Robinson, Miles $650,000 $687,500

Rossetto, Matheus $550,000 $662,500

Sosa, Santiago $385,000 $503,100

Torres, Erick $81,375 $81,375

Walkes, Anton $250,000 $275,062