Atlanta United has an important opportunity against Montreal

Tuesday could be a defining moment. But interim manager Rob Valentino doesn’t believe in those narratives of the team being mentally fragile in big moments or unable to win important matches. He said he believes in what sees every day and what the team has fought for over the past nine matches.

“It’s been a one-off game for us for a long time,” Valentino said. “I couldn’t plan too far ahead because you just don’t know when that next game is, that’s your last game or whatnot. So this is an area that we’re, unfortunately, at this moment comfortable in. We know that it’s one game, and then we’ll see you live to fight another day.”

Atlanta United advanced into the playoffs by winning a must-win match at Orlando. It was preceded by a 2-1 win against the Red Bulls in another must-win match. The streak was Atlanta United’s first in league play since the second and third matches this season. It was the first must-win matches the team successfully navigated since 2019.

“I’m sure you can pull up an article or two from the beginning in preseason, and the excitement and the quality that we’ve we’ve spoken about that’s in the group, but too many times this year, the application in big moments, in big games, it’s not been there, and you need that right?” captain Brad Guzan said. “Whether it’s on the defensive side of the ball, or a lot of times it’s been on the attacking side in terms of not taking our chances. I’ve always said, goals change games. We all know that. And so when you get these opportunities, you’ve got to take them.”

Montreal has been a tough opponent for Atlanta United this season. The Five Stripes were held without a shot on goal in a 1-0 loss in the first meeting in which the team was forced to play a man down for most of the second half, and were undone by two Josef Martinez goals in a 2-1 loss in the second meeting.

Guzan said the second match, not the first, was one of the team’s worst this season in terms of applying tactics.

That, obviously, can’t happen again.

Based upon the team’s performances and results the past two matches, it might not.

“If we do, then we’ll be out,” Guzan said.

And a chance for momentum heading into arguably its most important offseason would be lost.

