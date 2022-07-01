Spiller Park to open fourth location and more restaurant news from the week

Cuban eatery Cubanos ATL is opening its fifth location today at 11440 Maxwell Rd in Alpharetta, inside the recently-opened Fetch Park dog park and bar.

Owner Ozzy Llanes launched the first Cubanos ATL in Sandy Springs in August 2020, with locations following in Cumming, inside Chattahoochee Food Works, and a Marietta location inside Belen De La Cruz Empanadas & Pastries.

The Alpharetta locations opening hours are 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.

Fetch opened its Alpharetta location on June 24, joining other locations in Old Fourth Ward, Buckhead and Colombus, Georgia.

*****

On July 7, longtime lesbian bar My Sister’s Room will relocate from 12th Street to 1104 Crescent St. in Midtown, Eater Atlant reports. The space was previously home to Publico, which closed recently after four years. My Sister’s Room will remain open on 12th Street through July 2.

*****

South Carolina-based chain Eggs Up Grill is set to open its first metro Atlanta location by the end of the summer. The breakfast, lunch, and catering concept, which already has locations in Rome and Canton, will open at 5665 Atlanta Highway in Alpharetta in the Grasslands Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the third location owned by Eggs Up Grill’s former chief financial officer turned franchise partner Andy Wright, along with his wife, Penny.

The 3,950-square-foot building will offer indoor seating for 138 and patio seating for 20. Hours will be 6 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, with dine-in, online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery options available.

Eggs Up Grill, which has 56 restaurants in the southeast, also has developments underway in Austell and Morrow, both slated to open this fall.

*****

Tennesee-based chain Connors Steak and Seafood will open its first Georgia location in 2023 at 5035 Windward Pkwy in Alpharetta, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant, which serves a menu of steak, seafood, salads and pastas, has locations in Tennessee, Florida and Alabama.

*****

The Food Shoppe will open its second location at 860 Peachtree St. NE in the former Gyros Bros space, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, which opened in 2013 at 123 Luckie St., serves a variety of cajun dishes.

*****

Several concepts have been announced for the Founders Hall development from South Main Development Partners, just off the town green in Alpharetta across from city hall, Scoop OTP reports. Amorino Gelato, Cultivate Food & Coffee and Suchero’s Fresh Mex will all open in 2023.

*****

Atlanta’s Scofflaw Brewing Co. is expanding with a location in Colombus, Georgia in the Midcity Yards development from the Cotton Companies real estate development firm.

Scofflaw will occupy about 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space including a tasting room, brewing facility and beer garden.

Scofflaw will join Fetch Park and Moe’s Original BBQ in the development.

