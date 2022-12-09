A Champagne bar and hot pot restaurant will open in the Interlock in 2024

Champagne bar Pinky Promise and Japanese barbecue and hot pot restaurant The X Pot are set to open in West Midtown mixed-use development The Interlock in spring 2024.
Pinky Promise is a 1,515-square-foot concept with a 405-square-foot patiothat will serve as an event space, with the owners planning to collaborate with local female entrepreneurs to create monthly experiences. Co-owner Anna Grace said Pinky Promise “will be a place where women are celebrated and where local artists and musicians have a place to showcase their talents.”
The bar will feature live entertainment and a French-inspired menu with dishes including caviar, smoked salmon tarts and avocado BLT croissants.
The X Pot, from restaurant group Chubby Cattle, will open in a 9,000-square-foot space with a 7,000-square-foot patio. The Asian restaurant and entertainment concept “will serve high-end contemporary Japanese barbecue and hot pot dishes cooked tableside along with a first-of-its-kind karaoke and rooftop lounge entertainment venue,” according to a press release.
Credit: The X Pot
Credit: The X Pot
The space will also feature 5D animated performances of Chinese face-changing ceremonies and the Spectrum Room, a private dining space “surrounded by thematic soundscapes and light shows,” according to co-founder David Zhao.
The Interlock restaurant will be the first X Pot in the Southeast, with other Chubby Cattle restaurants open in Las Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver and Philadelphia.
Pinky Promise and The X Pot will join several phase two tenants at The Interlock, including Starbucks and Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, as well as a 42,00-square-foot Publix grocery store.
Phase one includes several food and drink concepts including Velvet Taco, St. Germin French Bakery & Cafe, Holiday Bar, Drawbar at Bellyard, Pour Taproom, Rooftop LOA, Kinjo Room and Guac y Margy’s.
Humble Pie, a pizza concept from Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips of Lazy Betty and Juniper Cafe, is set to open in January 2023.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author