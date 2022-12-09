A Champagne bar and hot pot restaurant will open in the Interlock in 2024

The space will also feature 5D animated performances of Chinese face-changing ceremonies and the Spectrum Room, a private dining space “surrounded by thematic soundscapes and light shows,” according to co-founder David Zhao.

The Interlock restaurant will be the first X Pot in the Southeast, with other Chubby Cattle restaurants open in Las Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver and Philadelphia.

Pinky Promise and The X Pot will join several phase two tenants at The Interlock, including Starbucks and Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, as well as a 42,00-square-foot Publix grocery store.

Phase one includes several food and drink concepts including Velvet Taco, St. Germin French Bakery & Cafe, Holiday Bar, Drawbar at Bellyard, Pour Taproom, Rooftop LOA, Kinjo Room and Guac y Margy’s.

Humble Pie, a pizza concept from Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips of Lazy Betty and Juniper Cafe, is set to open in January 2023.

