All-day diner Roshambo opens in Buckhead for classic cocktails and food

Other menu highlights include oysters two ways, the Party Barrel bucket of fried chicken, Georgia mountain trout and blackened redfish Pontchartrain, a tribute to Jim White’s Half Shell restaurant, which was located in the Peachtree Battle area for more than 30 years.

The beverage selection includes classic cocktails, such as the bee’s knees, aviation, paper plane and vesper, along with several zero-proof drinks, and a wide variety of whiskeys, wines and beers. The list also includes several drinks earmarked for breakfast (mimosa, bloody mary), lunch (three-martini lunch pitcher, cosmopolitan) and dinner (Manhattan, French 75).

The restaurant features art of the view from the Jackson Street Bridge in 1970, 1996 and 2015, while maps of Buckhead line the walls in the bar.

Roshambo is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

2333 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-835-7373, roshamboatl.com.

