All-day diner Roshambo opens in Buckhead for classic cocktails and food

Roshambo, an all-day diner from the team behind several other restaurants in metro Atlanta, has opened in the Peachtree Battle shopping center.
The restaurant debuted this month at 2333 Peachtree Road, in the former Another Broken Egg Cafe space. The eatery’s name is a nod to the game “rock, paper, scissors.”
Roshambo is part of the Unsukay Restaurants group created by partners Ryan Turner, Todd Mussman and Chris Hall, which also includes Muss & Turner’s, Eleanor’s and MTH Pizza in Smyrna and Local Three in Atlanta.
Developed by Chef de Cuisine Kevin Leveille, Roshambo’s menu features such dishes as pigs in a blanket, shrimp and grits and fried bologna sandwiches, along with breakfast items, including buckwheat pancakes and eggs Benedict.
Other menu highlights include oysters two ways, the Party Barrel bucket of fried chicken, Georgia mountain trout and blackened redfish Pontchartrain, a tribute to Jim White’s Half Shell restaurant, which was located in the Peachtree Battle area for more than 30 years.
The beverage selection includes classic cocktails, such as the bee’s knees, aviation, paper plane and vesper, along with several zero-proof drinks, and a wide variety of whiskeys, wines and beers. The list also includes several drinks earmarked for breakfast (mimosa, bloody mary), lunch (three-martini lunch pitcher, cosmopolitan) and dinner (Manhattan, French 75).
The restaurant features art of the view from the Jackson Street Bridge in 1970, 1996 and 2015, while maps of Buckhead line the walls in the bar.
Roshambo is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
2333 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-835-7373, roshamboatl.com.
