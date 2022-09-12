Cuddlefish to take over Brush Sushi space in Decatur, Brush to relocate

The menu will not feature sushi rolls, ramen, bao or fried dishes as Brush did.

“We’re going to focus on what we do best,” Liang said. “Instead of focusing on variety, we’re going to focus on the simplicity of the sushi.”

The current Brush space will largely remain the same, with some changes to the walls and decor that “will make it obvious that you’re not in Brush anymore,” Chen said.

When Brush reopens, likely in May or June 2023, expect to see a full dining room, bar and a room dedicated to omakase. The omakase will reflect the service Brush currently offers, at a higher price point with a sushi chef offering one course at a time.

In addition to Brush and Cuddlefish, Liang and Chen also own and operate Momonoki and Momo Cafe in Midtown.

