Cuddlefish to take over Brush Sushi space in Decatur, Brush to relocate

Uni Hotate - sea urchin, scallop, Maruyama Nori - at Brush Sushi Izakaya. (BECKY STEIN PHOTOGRAPHY) (BECKY STEIN PHOTOGRAPHY)

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

The restaurateurs behind Brush Sushi Izakaya in downtown Decatur are set to introduce a new Japanese concept next month.

John Chen and Jason Liang will debut Cuddlefish in late October in the space currently occupied by their Brush Sushi at 216 Church St. In preparation for the arrival of Cuddlefish, Brush will close doors in mid-October and reopen next year in a to-be-determined location.

Cuddlefish will offer table service omakase that will be faster and more affordable than traditional omakase, Liang said, with a focus on nigiri and handrolls.

Four tiers will be available, with four courses starting at $37 that will take from about 30-45 minutes to serve, up to nine courses for $99 and about 75 minutes. Nigiri and handrolls will also be available a la carte, and a full bar will continue to be available.

The menu will not feature sushi rolls, ramen, bao or fried dishes as Brush did.

“We’re going to focus on what we do best,” Liang said. “Instead of focusing on variety, we’re going to focus on the simplicity of the sushi.”

The current Brush space will largely remain the same, with some changes to the walls and decor that “will make it obvious that you’re not in Brush anymore,” Chen said.

When Brush reopens, likely in May or June 2023, expect to see a full dining room, bar and a room dedicated to omakase. The omakase will reflect the service Brush currently offers, at a higher price point with a sushi chef offering one course at a time.

In addition to Brush and Cuddlefish, Liang and Chen also own and operate Momonoki and Momo Cafe in Midtown.

