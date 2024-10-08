Restaurant News

Get the Cajun experience at this East Lake restaurant

Dish of the Week: Smoked turkey gumbo at Gene’s
You can get smoked turkey gumbo at Gene’s in East Lake. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
53 minutes ago

“First you make a roux …” was how my love for gumbo started while helping with tailgating preparations on a visit to Louisiana as a college student.

Since then, I’ve been looking for a bowl of gumbo as fine as that one — the trinity, the andouille, smoked poultry and the binding roux — a flavoring agent as well as a thickener. When I dipped a spoon into the smoked turkey gumbo at Gene’s, I remembered that first perfect bowl.

You can’t rush gumbo. I pictured this roux laboriously prepared, the flour fulminating as the oil got hot enough to throw off hints of smoke and became a deep shade of pecan; the trinity (celery, green pepper and onion) sweating to softness. The finished roux — luscious and thick — got a peppery kick from Conecuh andouille coins. Tender bits of smoked turkey added depth and a natural juiciness.

You can order a bowl with rice, but I would order it with potato salad for a true Cajun experience. It lends a creamy coolness to the heat and spice.

Gene’s. 2371 Hosea L. Williams Drive SE, Atlanta. 470-763-4021, genesgenesgenes.com

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

