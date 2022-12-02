Nobu Atlanta brings its Japanese menu to Phipps Plaza

The 10,000-square-foot, 272-seat space has an open kitchen, and was influenced by traditional Japanese garden pavilions, according to the restaurant.

Nobu’s lounge features a backlit, white-onyx bar, with a 12-foot-long river rock art installation. Located next to the main dining room, the bar and lounge will serve a separate menu of bites and cocktails. A 24-seat private room and a 12-seat sake room are available for rental.

Nobu restaurants launched more than three decades ago. Partners include actor and director Robert De Niro and film producer Meir Teper.

The restaurant is open 5-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

In addition to Nobu Atlanta, Phipps Plaza will also soon be home to Citizens, a 25,000-square-foot food hall that’s set to open next year.

3520 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. noburestaurants.com/atlanta/home.

