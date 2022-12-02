ajc logo
Nobu Atlanta brings its Japanese menu to Phipps Plaza

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Nobu Atlanta, from chef-restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa, has opened inside the new Nobu Hotel Atlanta.

The restaurant, located at 3520 Peachtree Road NE in Phipps Plaza, is one of more than 50 Nobu locations worldwide, including 20 in the U.S.

The restaurant and hotel were first announced in 2017, part of the reinvention of Phipps that also includes a 12-story office tower. The hotel was slated to open in 2020 but COVID-19 delayed those plans.

The Atlanta menu will reflect that of other Nobu locations, with such dishes as black cod with miso; rock shrimp tempura with creamy, spicy sauce; and yellowtail jalapeño. Brandon Chavannes, who previously worked at Buckhead restaurants St. Cecilia and the Betty, is executive chef.

Credit: Nobu Atlanta

Credit: Nobu Atlanta

The 10,000-square-foot, 272-seat space has an open kitchen, and was influenced by traditional Japanese garden pavilions, according to the restaurant.

Nobu’s lounge features a backlit, white-onyx bar, with a 12-foot-long river rock art installation. Located next to the main dining room, the bar and lounge will serve a separate menu of bites and cocktails. A 24-seat private room and a 12-seat sake room are available for rental.

Nobu restaurants launched more than three decades ago. Partners include actor and director Robert De Niro and film producer Meir Teper.

The restaurant is open 5-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

In addition to Nobu Atlanta, Phipps Plaza will also soon be home to Citizens, a 25,000-square-foot food hall that’s set to open next year.

3520 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. noburestaurants.com/atlanta/home.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

