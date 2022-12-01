Alon’s Bakery at Perimeter faces uncertain future

“I’m paying very high dollar for a store that can be 3,000 square feet in a store that is 11,000 square feet,” Balshan explained. “The math doesn’t add up.”

Balshan said that the closure of the Perimeter location is not an absolute since the lease could be extended or the terms changed. “We are still thinking about some ideas,” he said. “They want us to stay a little bit longer there. But for now, that’s the verdict.”

There are no plans to shut the original location in Virginia-Highland, operating since 1992, or the shop that opened last year at Phipps Plaza.

Balshan confirmed that he had discussed the possibility of a space at Krog Street Market, owned by Asana Partners, but that they were “just discussions.”

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.