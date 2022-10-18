Atlanta food halls: Visiting Chattahoochee Food Works at The Works

BreakingNews
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
Chattahoochee Food Works was designed and curated by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern and partner Robert Montwaid, who created New York’s Gansevoort Market.

Airy and light-filled, the 26,000-square-foot food hall, open since spring 2021, is an eclectic assemblage of 29 vendors. It is part of The Works, an 80-acre adaptive mixed-use development that also includes 13 acres of green space, gathering areas, art installations and a kids area (that big folk might like just as much).

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Among the stalls you can choose from is TydeTate Kitchen, serving Thai food cooked to order. Their pad krapow is a hearty portion of minced chicken, basil, bell pepper, chopped green beans, Thai chiles and rice, topped with a fried egg.

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Belén de la Cruz’s baked Argentinian-style empanadas are the perfect handheld while exploring the food hall. The caprese version is a pocket of thin dough filled with mozzarella, tomato and basil, with the name of the filling stamped into the crisp exterior.

When you place an order for jerk chicken at Perfect Seasoning, a giant piece is pulled off the grill and chopped on a cutting board before you. It’s fragrant, with burnished skin and blackened bits. The spicy, sweet flavor reaches into the tender, juicy chicken.

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Pull up a stool at Sakura Ramen Bar for a hearty bowl of black tonkotsu, its rich, smoky broth brimming with the flavor of a long, slow cook. They also prepare a pillowy bao of the day, stuffed with various proteins.

If you’re wanting a drink, a Frozen in Thyme from Patty & Frank’s tastes like Georgia, with a frozen swirl of bourbon, peach, citrus and fresh thyme.

Chattahoochee Food Works has a central bar serving cocktails, food and wine, and an open-container policy allows drinking while on the property, including the green space.

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Desserts abound in the food hall, with Baker Dude, Morelli’s Ice Cream and Monster Cravings, but don’t miss Mochinut Atlanta, which has chewy, fun doughnuts made with rice flour and flavor combinations like matcha Oreo.

1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. chattahoocheefoodworks.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

