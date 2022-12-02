Whataburger opens its first metro Atlanta location, with more to come

Burger chain Whataburger made its long-awaited metro Atlanta debut this week.
The fast food eatery opened Nov. 28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in Kennesaw.
With franchisee Made to Order Holdings and operating partner Rydell Johnson, Whataburger plans to open an additional 10 Atlanta-area restaurants in 2023, and more than 50 over the next seven years, including locations in Woodstock, Buford, Snellville, Athens and Dawsonville.
The Kennesaw restaurant features double drive-thru lanes, digital menu boards and an interior mural featuring metro Atlanta landmarks.
The restaurant will open with drive-thru service only, with plans to roll out dine-in service, online and app ordering, curbside pickup and delivery in the coming weeks.
The Cobb County Sheriff’s department and private security will manage traffic during the restaurant’s opening period.
San Antonio, Texas-based Whataburger opened its first location in 1950, and has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states.
