BreakingNews
BREAKING: Houston police arrest suspect in death of Migos rapper Takeoff
ajc logo
X

Whataburger opens its first metro Atlanta location, with more to come

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Burger chain Whataburger made its long-awaited metro Atlanta debut this week.

The fast food eatery opened Nov. 28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in Kennesaw.

With franchisee Made to Order Holdings and operating partner Rydell Johnson, Whataburger plans to open an additional 10 Atlanta-area restaurants in 2023, and more than 50 over the next seven years, including locations in Woodstock, Buford, Snellville, Athens and Dawsonville.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

The Kennesaw restaurant features double drive-thru lanes, digital menu boards and an interior mural featuring metro Atlanta landmarks.

The restaurant will open with drive-thru service only, with plans to roll out dine-in service, online and app ordering, curbside pickup and delivery in the coming weeks.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s department and private security will manage traffic during the restaurant’s opening period.

San Antonio, Texas-based Whataburger opened its first location in 1950, and has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states.

ExploreCobb County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed by Old Capital Museum

How voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff4h ago

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s campaign has been beneath Georgia voters
9h ago

Credit: Houston police

BREAKING: Houston police arrest suspect in death of Migos rapper Takeoff
38m ago

Credit: Mary Lin Elementary School

Feds to investigate if Atlanta school grouped students by race
5h ago

Credit: Mary Lin Elementary School

Feds to investigate if Atlanta school grouped students by race
5h ago

Savannah man arrested after teen shot while campaigning for Warnock
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of New Realm Brewing

Beer Pick: Obsidian Jam brings New Realm, Stone and Firestone Walker together
2h ago
Check out the menu for Bibi, now open in Ponce City Market
2h ago
9 metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in December
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Police records

Child’s death, other breakdowns raise questions for DFCS
Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
10h ago
Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top