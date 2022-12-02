Whataburger opens its first metro Atlanta location, with more to come

The restaurant will open with drive-thru service only, with plans to roll out dine-in service, online and app ordering, curbside pickup and delivery in the coming weeks.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s department and private security will manage traffic during the restaurant’s opening period.

San Antonio, Texas-based Whataburger opened its first location in 1950, and has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states.

