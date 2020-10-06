Dining in Atlanta in the age of COVID-19

Despite the extraordinary upheaval wrought by COVID-19, restaurants have remained an integral part of their communities during the pandemic. Fine-dining destinations have learned the art of the takeout. Eateries have adapted their operations to meet COVID-19 safety measures. Chefs have gotten creative with menus, while owners have built new revenue streams, and used technology to connect with customers at home. Classified as essential workers, restaurant employees continue to perform already demanding jobs under new, more stressful conditions. In this exclusive package, we highlight efforts of the Atlanta food and beverage industry to feed its communities and provide safe gathering places, even as a pandemic drags on.