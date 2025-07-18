Food & Dining
Food & Dining

Venerable DeKalb restaurant raising money for bartender with cancer, and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

A compilation of restaurant news in Atlanta and surrounding areas.
Petite Violette in Brookhaven is holding a fundraiser July 27 for an employee fighting cancer. (Courtesy of Petite Violette/Michie Turpin Photography)

Credit: Sharon Benton

Credit: Sharon Benton

Petite Violette in Brookhaven is holding a fundraiser July 27 for an employee fighting cancer. (Courtesy of Petite Violette/Michie Turpin Photography)
By
1 hour ago

This week, the metro Atlanta dining scene saw another restaurant shut down by a fire, a Decatur restaurant cracked open its own barrel of mezcal and more.

Petite Violette plans fundraising event for ‘beloved’ bartender

Petite Violette, the old-school French restaurant at the edge of Brookhaven, announced plans to hold a fundraiser later this month for an employee fighting cancer.

The July 27 event will benefit Karen Javo, the restaurant’s bartender of nine years, who will receive 100% of the proceeds, the announcement said. The event will include a dinner buffet, soft drinks, live music from the Mike Veal Band and a silent auction. Tickets cost $50 and a cash bar will be available.

“Karen is a member of our restaurant family, and we want her to be healthy both physically and mentally. In her cancer fight, stress will no doubt work against her,” Petite Violette chef Anthony Gropp said in a press statement. “So, if we can take some stress off of her by helping to raise money to pay for living expenses during her treatment, we are more than happy to do so.”

A flyer for a July 27 event at Petite Violette benefitting bartender Karen Javo. (Courtesy of Petite Violette)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

The silent auction will include a weekend stay at a cabin in Cashiers, North Carolina; a condo stay on St. Simons Island; custom jewelry; two tickets to the restaurant’s “Murder, Mystery and Mayhem” dinner theater show; and more.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets or getting more information may call Patti Donehoo at 678-296-3375. Tickets can also be purchased at the door via cash, check or Venmo.

2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com

Items available at Nan Thai Buckhead during Buckhead Restaurant Week 2025. (Courtesy of Nan Thai Buckhead)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Buckhead Restaurant Week starts Monday

Beginning Monday, 50 restaurants are offering deals, menu specials and value-driven, multicourse prix fixe meals as part of Buckhead Restaurant Week. The annual event presents the opportunity to enjoy fine-dining meals at some of the city’s toniest restaurants for less than $100 per person. A four-course meal at Aria is available for $75 per person, a three-course meal at Kyma costs $45 per person and a four-course sushi dinner at Tomo costs $100 per person, to name a few. Other restaurants are offering different deals, such as Nan Thai Buckhead’s $20 Thai lunch box and $68 Thai tasting tree.

Buckhead Restaurant Week will run through July 26. For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, visit buckheadrestaurantweek.com.

Wahoo Grill in Decatur is now serving cocktails made with their own private barrel selection mezcal. (Courtesy of Wahoo Grill)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Decatur restaurant cracks open custom barrel of mezcal

Wahoo Grill is now serving an exclusive mezcal selected by owner Pam Ledbetter on a trip to Oaxaca, Mexico.

The Xicaru mezcal selected by Ledbetter was distilled in October 2024 and aged for six months in a medium-toasted, used American oak barrel, according to a press release. The barrel produced 270 bottles of 80-proof mezcal. Wahoo is using the spirit in three cocktails: a Oaxacan old-fashioned; the Sunlit Canopy, with tropical flavors of coconut and lime; and the Passion Project, featuring passion-fruit liqueur and jalapeno.

For each cocktail made with Wahoo’s Xicaru mezcal, the restaurant will donate $1 to a Oaxacan nonprofit called Foundation for His Ministry, an organization that inspired Ledbetter during her trip.

1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404‑373‑3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com

An aerial view of the Amelia Island Cookout in 2024. (Credit: Deremer Studios LLC, courtesy of the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau)

Credit: Deremer Studios

icon to expand image

Credit: Deremer Studios

Tourism partnership offers ultra-luxe culinary ‘escape’ this fall

For Atlanta residents interested in attending October’s Amelia Island Cookout in the most extravagant style, a private aviation company is offering a VIP experience that includes a direct private flight.

ACC Aviation has partnered with the Ritz-Carton of Amelia Island and the local tourism board to offer a four-day vacation package that includes accommodations and tickets to the Amelia Island Cookout. A company representative said the deal varies in price depending on the point of departure, but a package originating from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport would start at a little more than $23,000.

The Amelia Island Cookout will take place from Oct. 16-19, and suggested travel dates for the escape package are Oct. 16-20. Those interested may learn more at ACC Aviation’s website.

Other items of interest

Kin No Tori ramen bar in Midtown Atlanta was shut down this week by a fire, according to the restaurant’s Instagram. A timeline for construction and reopening has not been announced.

650 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-312‑2964, kinnotori.com

Overstory Rooftop Bar at the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel will begin a chef’s table dinner series in August. The events will be limited to 14 guests and feature a four-course menu, a cocktail and sparkling wine. The first dinner in the series is planned for Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.; tickets are available for $115.

6450 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-709-6323, overstoryrooftop.com

Little Gem in Brookhaven will serve breakfast and lunch, and will offer a small market for takeaway items. (Courtesy of STHRN Hospitality)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Restaurant openings

A cafe called Little Gem and food truck called Pizza Stop, both from STHRN Hospitality, opened this week at the Perimeter Summit development in Brookhaven. Little Gem will be open 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays. Pizza Stop will offer lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays.

Little Gem. 2002 Summit Blvd. NE, Atlanta. littlegematl.com

Pizza Stop. 1001 Summit Blvd. NE, Atlanta. pizzastopatl.com

7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee chain, continued its metro Atlanta expansion with the opening of a new unit in Mableton on Wednesday.

1312 East-West Connector, Mableton. 479-358-9274, 7brew.com

Restaurant announcements

Avenue Kitchen & Cocktail, a Japanese fusion restaurant, will open near downtown Atlanta on Aug. 1.

587 North Ave. NW, Atlanta. 470-312-2927, avenueatl.com

The Grove at Monday Night Brewing’s Trabert Avenue location has set an opening date of Aug. 16.

670 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-596-8271, mondaynightbrewing.com

Krog Bar Coal Fired Pizza, a new restaurant from chef Kevin Rathbun, is coming to the Peachtree Hills neighborhood near another of his restaurants, KR Steakbar, Tomorrow’s News Today reported this week.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Bartender Victoria Kuchenoff laughs with a regular customer, Britt Thomason, at Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux at The Battery in Atlanta on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Businesses near Truist Park bank on big All-Star Game boost

Restaurants and other businesses near Truist Park are staffing up, extending hours and planning special events to capture All-Star Game crowds.

Acclaimed Savannah restaurant The Grey opens sister restaurant in Paris

The Grey announced the opening of its new overseas outpost, L’Arrêt by The Grey, Tuesday on social media. L’Arrêt is located in Paris’ 7th arrondissement.

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Izakaya menu outpaces omakase at new Buckhead NoriFish

NoriFish Sushi & Izakaya offers both omakase and a la carte izakaya. The food was good but the omakase service felt rushed, despite the high price.

The Latest

Interior design firm Maison Maluee will design La Cueva with a "dark and immersive atmosphere," according to a news release. (Rendering courtesy of Maison Maluee)

Credit: Courtesy of Maison Maluee

A cave-themed speakeasy will open in Ponce City Market later this year

‘We had to find a tablecloth’: Stanley Cup makes appearance at Johnny’s Hideaway

RECIPE

Spilling the tea on Third Door’s delightful chai latte cocktail recipe

Featured

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.

Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.

MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.