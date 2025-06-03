Food & Dining
Food & Dining

3 new sports bars, farm stands on MARTA and more from Atlanta’s food scene

Brunswick stew will soon officially become a symbol of the state and more from the metro area’s restaurant scene.
The slightly subversive sports bar Streakers Pub is now open at Politan Row in Dunwoody. (Courtesy of Streakers Sports Pub)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

The slightly subversive sports bar Streakers Pub is now open at Politan Row in Dunwoody. (Courtesy of Streakers Sports Pub)
By
1 hour ago

This week in the metro Atlanta food and dining scene, a $500 sushi dinner sold out in less than two days, a local restaurant began serving guests at two Delta Sky Club lounges and four niche dessert chains have opened or announced their first Georgia locations.

A peek inside Walk-On’s at the Battery on the day of its grand opening, June 23, 2025. (Courtesy of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Summer of sports bars

By the end of next week, metro Atlanta sports fans will have three new sports bars to check out, though two bend the rules of the typical sports bar theme.

The first, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, opened Monday at the Battery, according to a news release. The newest location of the sports bar chain neatly fits the archetype, with plenty of TVs, a large bar serving a variety of beers on tap and a Louisiana-themed menu with items like mozzarella logs, pepper jack boudin balls and a Cajun rib eye.

At the Politan Row food hall in Dunwoody, a sports bar called Streakers Pub opened Thursday with a unique, tongue-in-cheek approach.

According to a news release, “Streakers revels in the scandals, intrigue, and gossip of everything sports-adjacent, which includes its namesake, but also gamblers, dopers, and cheaters.”

A server holds four "juicers," which are Jell-O shots served in syringes and named for certain sports figures, from Streakers Sports Pub. (Courtesy of Streakers Sports Pub)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Streakers only serves drinks, encouraging customers to buy food from other vendors at Politan Row like 26 Thai, Buzzin’ Burgers and Delilah’s Everyday Soul. The menu at Streakers includes draft beer and sports-themed cocktails, but also a selection of “Juicers,” Jell-O shots playfully served in large syringes and named after famous athletes associated with using performance-enhancing drugs.

In Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood, the highly anticipated sports bar focused primarily on women’s sports, Jolene Jolene, will open July 4 for a residency in the Brick & Mortar space at Pullman Yards. Jolene Jolene’s first day of service will include a grand opening party with a DJ while showing the day’s major women’s sports events, including the UEFA Women’s EURO international soccer tournament and Wimbledon.

According to Jolene Jolene’s social media account, the sports bar still plans to show some major men’s sporting events, especially for Atlanta teams like the Falcons, Hawks and Atlanta United.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. 950 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-720-1320, walk-ons.com

Streakers Pub. 455 Olde Perimeter Way, Dunwoody. streakerspub.com

Jolene Jolene. 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. jolenejoleneatl.com

MARTA opens seasonal farm stands

Fresh, local produce stands began popping up at certain MARTA stations. The MARTA Market 2025 farm stands, operated by local food distributor Retaaza, sell produce from local farmers one day a week at six different stations, the transit authority announced.

Each MARTA Market farm stand opened for its first day of the season this week: Tuesday at Kensington Station, Wednesday at the West End and Bankhead stations, Thursday at the College Park and Doraville stations and Friday at H.E. Holmes Station.

The markets accept cash, credit and debit cards and EBT/SNAP. The MARTA Market season will run through mid-December, according to a news release.

ExploreA comprehensive guide to 2025 metro Atlanta farmers markets

Georgia’s claim on cornbread and Brunswick stew become official July 1

A Georgia law designating cornbread the official state bread and Brunswick stew the official state stew will go into effect July 1. The bills were signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this year, though they did not make it to the governor’s desk without some controversy.

Prior to the bill’s passage, Brunswick stew had been the source of disputes for decades as the center of a rivalry between Georgia and Virginia. Both states claim Brunswick stew was invented within their borders, and Georgia’s new law seeks to codify the dish’s origin story.

House Bill 233 describes Brunswick stew as “a rich, thick stew noted for its signature ingredients of meat, tomatoes and fresh vegetables, such as sweet corn.”

“Contrary to claims by other states, Georgia, and specifically Brunswick, Georgia, is the birthplace of Brunswick stew,” the bill continues.

ExploreStirring the pot: Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee festival renews interstate rivalry

Kitty Dare featured in Delta Sky Club lounges

Inman Park restaurant Kitty Dare will begin serving food in two Delta Sky Club lounges at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

On Monday, the Sky Clubs in concourses B and D began serving dishes from Kitty Dare chef Giuseppe Esposito, a news release said. The Mediterranean-themed menu includes seared Tunisian eggplant, gazpacho, marinated Berbere chicken with hummus, and beef and lamb koobideh, a type of Persian kebab made with ground meat.

Dishes from Kitty Dare are prepared for the Delta Local Flavors program which will feature a menu from the Inman Park restaurant at two of its Sky Club lounges in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Courtesy of Kitty Dare)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

As part of the Delta partnership, Kitty Dare is using the airline’s Local Flavors program to spotlight a local nonprofit group. Esposito chose to promote Helping Mamas, a baby supply bank that provides essential products like diapers and wipes to mothers in Georgia and East Tennessee.

Kitty Dare. 1029 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-1566, kittydare.com

Milkshake Factory, a national franchise with two dozen locations, will open its first Georgia shop in Milton in summer 2025. (Courtesy of Milkshake Factory)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Dessert chains galore

Several niche dessert franchises have recently opened their first locations in Georgia or announced plans to set up shop in the state.

Cinnabon Swirl held its grand opening in Kennesaw on Friday, while JARS by Fabio Viviani opened in Smyrna late last month.

Milkshake Factory, a franchise with two dozen locations across the country, announced two metro Atlanta locations coming later this year, with the first to open in Milton this summer. Van Leeuwen, the French-style ice cream brand, is opening its first Georgia shop at Ponce City Market next month, the company announced.

Chef Kazushige Suzuki of Icca in New York City was the first in a series of guest chef dinners at Ryokou. (Courtesy of Ryokou)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Near-$500 sushi dinner immediately sells out

Sushi purists should be ready to act fast for tickets to Ryokou’s guest chef series. The first event, which will feature Michelin star-winning chef Kazushige Suzuki of Icca in New York City, sold out its extremely limited tickets in less than two days. Suzuki will join chef Leonard Yu (of Omakase Table and Ryokou) behind the counter at the Adair Park restaurant for one seating July 1. Only 10 seats were available, and tickets cost $495 each.

More guest chef dinners will be announced later this summer, restaurant representatives said.

565 Northside Drive, Atlanta. 470-403-9018, ryokouatl.com

ExploreReview: Riyoku takes diners on a dazzling tour of Japanese cuisine
A new Shake Shack location at the Battery will feature a full bar. (Courtesy of Shake Shack)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

More restaurant openings and announcements

A new Shake Shack location will open at the Battery with a full bar Monday.

455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 404-470-2335, shakeshack.com

Communidad Taqueria, from Poco Loco owner and chef Nick Melvin, opened earlier this month in the Old Fourth Ward, the restaurant shared on social media. The Tex-Mex restaurant serves breakfast tacos all day and makes tortillas in-house.

655 Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. communidadatl.com

Brooklyn Bagel & Deli will open a fourth location in Sandy Springs, Tomorrow’s News Today reported this week. The local chain will take over the former MOD Pizza space in the Plaza at City Springs development.

ExploreMore metro Atlanta restaurant openings & closings

Restaurant closings and relocations

Doughnut Dollies in Marietta closes after a decade

Gelato shop Cremalosa closes Decatur location ahead of move to Avondale Estates

Bottle Rocket is moving from the Old Fourth Ward space its occupied for more than 10 years to a new location in South Downtown, according to a joint announcement on social media.

Glide Pizza will close its Decatur location at Inner Voice Brewing on July 13, Tomorrow’s News Today reported. The popular pizzeria will move into its own space nearby on West Ponce De Leon Avenue.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room has closed in Midtown Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reported. The upscale seafood restaurant at 1100 Peachtree is owned by Texas-based Landry’s Restaurants, and company representatives said they plan to replace the concept with a new location of its Mexican chain Dos Caminos.

ExploreAround the world in 63 dishes

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

A development with a collection of restaurants and other tenants is envisioned in what is currently a grassy area with concrete walkways called International Plaza. (John Spink/AJC 2023)

Credit: John Spink/AJC

New site being studied for restaurants next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

A development with a collection of restaurants is envisioned between Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Georgia World Congress Center.

Chick-fil-A retains top honors in fast-food survey and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

American consumers gave Chick-fil-A top marks, two Decatur restaurants closed and a major conference for hemp beverages is coming to Atlanta.

Antico Pizza, Atlanta Influences Everything among brands coming to airport

The newest concessions contracts at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will remake 34,000 square feet of space across four concourses.

The Latest

Lucky Star launched a cocktail omakase with the theme of "dinner." (Courtesy of ChingYao Wang)

Credit: ChingYao Wang

Atlanta’s omakase craze has come for the cocktail bar

Pinot noir does heavy lifting in wine world, including these summer rosés

Get the scoop on these metro Atlanta ice cream shops

Featured

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center was closed three years ago. Demolition of the site will begin Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 years after closure, Atlanta Medical Center faces wrecking ball

The abrupt closure of the 121-year-old hospital left a gap in the city’s health care system that has yet to be filled.

Sheriff showdown: Georgia lawmen’s lawsuits latest salvo in budget fight

Two lawsuits have been filed and a third is expected as some Georgia sheriffs wrangle with their county commissioners over budgets.

Dispatch: Otis Redding statue, in new spot, conjures up famous tune

A lifelike statue of Otis Redding "sittin' on the dock" has resurfaced in the soul-singing legend's hometown Macon, Georgia. Surrounded by cars and concrete - and some water.