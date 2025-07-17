Izakaya menu outpaces omakase at new Buckhead NoriFish

Explore More AJC restaurant reviews

Following our server’s suggestion, my table ordered a selection of nigiri and sushi rolls to share, followed by a few hot dishes. The nigiri selection was lovely, each fish treated to a its own flavor combination, rather than being served with the same seasonings. The kinmedai, or golden eye snapper, stood out, thanks to an elegant combination of lime and yuzu. So did the chu toro, or medium-fatty tuna, which gained a pleasant smoky flavor and texture from a light charring. Its richness was offset by a tiny bit of tomato and dab of lemon aioli. There was a small selection of sushi rolls, but they were constructed expertly, with a variety of flavors. The hotate aburi roll, which featured crab and scallop, was luxurious and subtle, highlighting the sweetness of the two shellfish. I appreciated that the spicy tuna roll actually had some heat — enough that diners with sensitive palates should be warned. The spirit of Prefecture lives on with the izakaya menu, thanks to the presence of plenty of wagyu. The exceptionally rich beef is used in several different applications, ranging from tartare to sliders to the usual steak. The wagyu tacos were the most fun, served in a crispy wonton shell with a pipette of sauce to squeeze on at the last second. The crunchy texture of the shell and acidic kimchi cucumbers highlighted the richness and tenderness that makes wagyu so desirable. With their enhanced flavor and fun factor, the tacos outshone the A5 wagyu spinalis, the more traditional steak preparation.

On my second visit, my wife and I opted for the omakase. The chef’s choice menu is served at your table like a tasting menu, rather than at a chef’s counter where each piece is prepared in front of you. When I asked Park why he chose this style of service, he said he wanted a less rigid experience that would be easier to enjoy with the rest of the guests at your table.

Our experience, unfortunately, felt rushed. At a typical omakase, courses are served one at a time, which makes it easier to savor each one. At NoriFish, most of the courses included three items at the same time, and it felt like a new plate was set down as soon as our last was whisked away.

Also, the polished service frayed as servers missed small details, such as adding blue cheese olives to a martini when regular olives were ordered, or forgetting to bring back a menu we requested, because we wanted to follow it along with our meal. At the end of the night, a 20% tip was added to the bill, although an automatic gratuity had not been mentioned on the menu or by the servers. Our dinner was over in less than an hour and a half, but it cost $582 after tax and tip. There’s merit to the idea of a less involved omakase service, where the focus of the meal is placed on your table, rather than the chef. But the experience is supposed to be luxurious, and diners should feel pampered afterward, not shooed away.

NORIFISH SUSHI & IZAKAYA

2 out of 4 stars (very good) Food: modern Japanese Service: typically polished, but sometimes rushed and lacking in attention to detail Noise level: low Recommended dishes: miso pork belly ssam, wagyu tacos, king salmon ceviche, spicy tuna roll, hotate aburi roll, chu toro quail egg toast, any nigiri Vegetarian dishes: not recommended for vegetarians Alcohol: full bar with solid sake options and interesting cocktails Price range: $75-$200 per person, excluding drinks Hours: 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays Accessibility: fully ADA-compliant with ground level entry Parking: free deck Tuesdays-Thursdays, $5 valet Fridays-Saturdays Nearest MARTA station: none Reservations: recommended, but not necessary Outdoor dining: no Takeout: no Address, phone: 2277 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-7865 Website: norifishsushi.com The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.