Buena Vida and Corepower Yoga will host free yoga in the park throughout July in Historic Fourth Ward Park. After each class, participants can head to Buena Vida for food and drink specials.

6-7 p.m. July 1, 8, 15 and 22. 700 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta. buenavidatapas.com/free-yoga

Paws on the Patio

Cocktail bar Vesper is hosting a weekly happy hour for dogs and their humans on the patio. Attendees can expect fruity cocktails, house-made dog treats, giveaways and water bowls for the pups.

5-7 p.m. Sundays. 924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-343-1174, vesperatl.com

Cookbook dinner

Head to Chai Pani for a cookbook dinner featuring Barkha Cardoz, the author of “With Love & Masalas: Everyday Indian Recipes From My Kitchen to Yours.” The evening includes a coursed dinner by Cardoz and Chai Pani chef Sahar Siddiqi with recipes from the cookbook, a welcome cocktail and a copy of the cookbook.

6-9:30 p.m. July 8. 406 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-378-4032, instagram.com/chaipanidecatur

Wine & Charcuterie Workshop

The Gathering Board will lead this class that teaches attendees how to cut and display three cheeses, create a salami rose and curate a variety of accoutrements. During the class, guests will receive focaccia, roasted garlic olive oil dip and two glasses of wine.

6:30-8 p.m. July 11. $60 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events

Smoke a Peach

Celebrate Southern peaches with this festival featuring smoked meat by Frazie’s Meat & Market, peach-inspired dishes, beer and seasonal cocktails. There will also be live music. Tickets include unlimited food tastings and two drink tickets.

4-10 p.m. July 12. $45 per person. 2003 S. Bibb Drive, Tucker. getblacklicorice.com/smoke-a-peach

Cowboy C Drag Brunch

Head to Atrium at Ponce City Market for Beyoncé-inspired performances with bold looks, themed cocktails, music and iconic lip-syncs. Tickets include a 90-minute show and a two-course brunch.

Noon-1:30 p.m. July 12. $55 per person. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com

Denim & Diamonds Afternoon Tea

This tea experience at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead’s Belvedere Room will coincide with Beyoncé’s tour stop in Atlanta. The event will feature a selection of themed bites, teas and cocktails.

12:30 and 3 p.m. July 12-13. $145 per person. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, exploretock.com/waldorfastoriaatlantabuckhead

Atlanta Donut Festival

Embrace the sugar rush at this festival featuring more than 30 doughnut makers, music, food trucks and a doughnut eating contest. Admission is free.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 13. 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/atlantadonutfestival

Fetes de Bayonne

Cooks & Soldiers will host a summer party in honor of festivals held in Bayonne, France. The event will feature French specialties, drinks and live entertainment. Tickets include unlimited food, and guests are encouraged to wear red and white.

July 13. $55 per person. 691 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-996-2623, cooksandsoldiers.com/fetes-de-bayonne

Nelson Mandela Day

Nando’s Peri-Peri will be celebrating Nelson Mandela Day with a pantry raid. Both metro Atlanta locations of Nando’s will offer a free quarter chicken and chips to guests who donate nonperishable food items. All donations will benefit PAWKids, a nonprofit that supports families with education, wellness and essential resources.

3-6 p.m. July 18. 120 High St., Dunwoody, 678-935-5580 and 5161 Peachtree Parkway, Norcross, 470-805-1800. nandosperiperi.com

Halal Food Festival

The Atlanta Muslim Festival Collective is hosting this event featuring more than 50 vendors selling halal food. Expect a variety of cuisines from kabobs to burgers to desserts. There will also be live entertainment, a petting zoo, a kids’ area and an artisan market.

Noon-7 p.m. July 19. $25 per person. Free for children ages 7 and under. 221 20th St., Atlanta. atlantamuslimfestivalcollective.com

Crab Trap & Tap

Expect Maryland blue crabs, a Low Country boil, live music and drinks at Wild Heaven’s summer celebration. Tickets include all-you-can-eat crabs and Low Country boil.

1-4 p.m. July 19. $90 per person. 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. bigtickets.com/events/wildheaven/wild-heaven-crab-trap--tap

Latte Art Throwdown

Opo Coffee is hosting a latte art competition for beginner artists who have taken any Latte Art Basics class with Opo. Up to 32 competitors will participate in a single-elimination tournament until there’s only one standing. The event is open to the public to watch.

5-7 p.m. July 19. 314 E. Howard St., Decatur. 770-676-2739, opocoffee.com/event/opo-no-pro-latte-art-throwdown

Buckhead Restaurant Week

Explore the mix of restaurants in Buckhead during the neighborhood’s annual restaurant week. Participating restaurants, including eateries like Le Bilboquet, Bistro Niko, the Iberian Pig and Carmel, will offer special menu items and deals.

July 21-26. Multiple locations. buckheadrestaurantweek.com

Bully Boy sushi class

Head inside Bully Boy’s dining room for a sushi class led by executive chef Wendy Roman, who will walk guests through the making of three sushi rolls. The experience also includes a sake tasting.

7 p.m. July 23. $65 per person. 828 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta. 678-904-5607, bullyboyatl.com

Mimosa Fest

Live at the Battery will hold this 21-and-older festival featuring mimosa cocktails, food trucks, patio games, a DJ and photo booths.

1 p.m. July 26. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/Events-and-Entertainment

Shark Week Luau

The annual Shark Week returns at Beetlecat, where guests can enjoy special dishes like mahi and beef skewers, green papaya salad, sticky rice and miso butter corn along with shark-themed cocktails. Tickets include food and one drink ticket.

1-4 p.m. July 27. $45 per person. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0360, beetlecatatl.com

PeachFest

Get your fill of summer peaches at PeachFest, where more than 65 chefs and bartenders will serve peachy cocktails, wine and seasonal bites. Tickets include all food and drinks.

3-7:30 p.m. July 27. $95 per person regular tickets, $130 for VIP. 225 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. peachfest.org

