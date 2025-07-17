While the menu isn’t solidified yet, Damian said it will be a “sophisticated, high-end menu” of tapas with influences from across Latin America including Mexico, Peru and Venezuela.

Credit: Courtesy of La Cueva Credit: Courtesy of La Cueva

Terrones approached Hopper with his idea of opening a speakeasy a few years ago, but the opportunity didn’t present itself until Hopper was shown a space for another Commodore location in Ponce City Market.

The 3,500-square-foot property is on the second floor of the Central Food Hall and was formerly home to Root Baking Co. It would have been too large for just a barbershop, so Hopper and Terrones decided to use part of it for La Cueva, a name that Terrones created.

“The barbershop has always been like a community hub,” Hopper said.

“The concept is amazing,” Damian said. “That was the first thing to draw me.”

La Cueva will be 2,700 square feet and closed off from the barbershop. The speakeasy is designed by Maison Maluee, the same team that designed Casa Balam and El Valle.

The entrance to the speakeasy will be through a separate elevator corridor near the barbershop, Hopper said. The Commodore will have its own entrance and a row of glass windows that lets passersby see inside, while the speakeasy won’t be visible at all from Ponce City Market or the barbershop.

When guests walk into La Cueva’s entrance, they’ll be met with a dark “slot canyon” designed by Spanish artist Marcos Albajez Lopez that opens up into the larger cavern, Hopper said.

The rest of La Cueva’s interior design will be a fusion of “modern sophistication” and a “classic speakeasy,” featuring a dark atmosphere with soft and indirect lighting that emanates from behind surfaces or casts a glow from hidden crevices, according to a news release.

A window in La Cueva will look out through a one-sided mirror into the barbershop, so at night guests can see inside the Commodore which will be lit up in red.

It will include about 75 seats between lounge areas, a bar and a side section that can be closed off for private parties. A small stage will be at the center of the space to host live music and DJs.

This is the second cave-themed restaurant announced this year after the team behind Saints + Council shared plans for Cuevacia, which is coming to Colony Square and will serve Oaxacan and Northern Mexican cuisine.

La Cueva is one of several changes at Ponce City Market in recent months. In May, the Vietvana team debuted Market East with three new Asian food stalls, ice cream chain Van Leeuwen opened its first Georgia location last week and Bar Vegan recently vacated its space. Hector Santiago’s Spanish tapas bar La Metro also moved into Ponce City Market last fall.

La Cueva’s hours will be 5-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.