The beverage menu includes cocktails, beer, coffee, tea and nonalcoholic options.

Fishman has always been an avid sports fan, and after she saw the women’s sports bar Sports Bra open in Portland, she decided Atlanta needed its own bar specializing in women’s sports.

She launched Jolene Jolene as a pop-up to generate buzz and draw in potential investors for a permanent location.

Her pop-ups have drawn sizable crowds, some reaching standing-room only, she said, like those who gathered at Eventide Brewing to watch the U.S. women’s soccer gold medal match. Fishman estimated there were about 500 people in attendance.

“I was hoping that’s what would happen, because it’s like, I know I’m not the only one in Atlanta that wants to watch women’s sports,” she said. “And it turns out that’s true.”

Fishman said it hasn’t been easy to watch women’s sports at a bar. She would have to ask bartenders if they could turn on a game. Usually, they’d hand her the remote and tell her she could play it if she could find it.

As a result, fans usually elect to stay home instead of trying to find a bar playing the games, Fishman said. But gathering at a sports bar to watch with fellow fans and opponents is a big part of the fun.

“Let’s have a space that you know this game is going to be on,” she said.

Figuring out which media network is broadcasting a game or match is its own challenge at times — Fishman maintains a spreadsheet that maps out which channels are televising specific games — but as women’s sports become more mainstream, media coverage is slowly expanding, she said.

Revenue for women’s sports is also growing, and this year it’s estimated to surpass $2 billion, according to projections from consulting firm Deloitte. Last year, it brought in $1.88 billion.

Atlanta is helping to lead that charge. The Atlanta Dream sold out its 2025 season ticket allotment for the second year in a row, according to a news release from January.

Fishman said she hopes the buzz around women’s sports persists beyond trend status, and with its brick-and-mortar residency, which Fishman said will continue indefinitely, Jolene Jolene is joining a small but growing number of women’s sports bars opening across the U/S.

“Women’s sports are entertaining,” Fishman said. “It’s just fun to freaking watch.”

While Jolene Jolene will focus on women’s sports, it will also show men’s games and possibly throw in some “Love Island” watch parties, too.

Jolene Jolene will hold its grand opening 3-10 p.m. Friday with the full menu, a DJ and Fourth of July festivities. It will be playing the UEFA Women’s Euro, Wimbledon and Club World Cup. The Brick and Mortar space includes indoor seating as well as a spacious outdoor tent with TVs.

Its regular hours are 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. jolenejoleneatl.com