Food & Dining
Food & Dining

Gelato shop Cremalosa moving to Avondale Estates Town Green

Cremalosa will open in September in the Dale, a mixed-use development.
Cremalosa owner Meridith Ford is moving the gelato shop a few minutes down the road to 64 N. Avondale Road. (Courtesy of Heidi Harris)

Credit: Heidi Harris

Credit: Heidi Harris

Cremalosa owner Meridith Ford is moving the gelato shop a few minutes down the road to 64 N. Avondale Road. (Courtesy of Heidi Harris)
By
1 hour ago

Gelato shop Cremalosa is moving to a new location in Avondale Estates on September 3.

It will close its Decatur location at 2657 E. College Ave. June 21 to begin the move.

Owner Meridith Ford first opened the gelateria in February 2020 near the Avondale MARTA station with rotating seasonal gelato and sorbetto flavors, boozy milkshakes and Italian coffee drinks.

The new space a few minutes down the road at 64 N. Avondale Road will be slightly larger than the previous location and will face the Avondale Estates Town Green in the Dale development.

ExploreHotel, townhomes, mixed-use market proposed for Avondale Estates

“We’ve had a great five years,” Ford told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But I need a little more space, which this allows me, and I also need more visibility from the street.”

Ford, a pastry chef and food writer who was the AJC’s dining critic from 2004-2010, fell in love with gelato while working in pastry for Riccardo Ullio of Sotto Sotto, Fritti and Novo Cucina.

The new location will be like “Cremalosa-plus,” she said. It has plenty of windows, indoor and outdoor seating and a new dessert case that will feature tiramisu, Boston cream pie cupcakes, lemon coconut cake and cream puffs.

Ford is also excited to introduce a spritz bar with Aperol, limoncello, Hugo and other seasonal spritzes like caramelized fig and lavender mint.

The Cremalosa espresso martini will join the boozy shakes menu featuring vanilla gelato, vodka, coffee liqueur and espresso.

Ford’s rotating seasonal gelati will stick around with flavors that feature traditional Italian options, like stracciatella and pistachio, as well as offerings inspired by Southern desserts and American treats, like banana pudding, malted milk balls and blackberry shortcake.

Ford will bring over the same decorations and art from Cremalosa, plus she’ll frame some of her articles over the years. The Cremalosa logo, which grew from a childhood doodle by her daughter, will also remain.

The Dale is a mixed-use commercial development near the Avondale Estates Town Green from Fabric Developers and Healey Weatherholtz Properties. The 24,000-square-foot project will have restaurants, a rooftop bar, retail and office space.

64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. cremalosa.squarespace.com

ExploreAround the world in 63 dishes

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

More Stories

Keep Reading

St. Mark's Square, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to spotlight Venice's artisanal heritage during upcoming nuptials

Mellow Mushroom in Decatur abruptly closes

This is the second time Mellow Mushroom has closed in Decatur. The original was at Commerce Square and the newer store was on West Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Deadly listeria outbreak linked to chicken alfredo fettucine sold at Kroger and Walmart

The Latest

A Thai papaya salad, known as som tum, will wake up your taste buds at 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

More than 30 diverse, walkable restaurants mapped in Midtown Atlanta

RECIPE

Esquites burst with sweet corn flavor in every bite

RECIPE

Chili crisp adds unexpected flavor to lean chicken burgers

Featured

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat speaks during a press interview at the district attorney’s office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is suing the county over what he says is unconstitutional meddling in the way he spends funds for his office.

1h ago

MARTA defibrillators moved from public cabinets, sealed in staff rooms

Thefts prompt MARTA to stash lifesaving defibrillators out of public reach.

AJC INVESTIGATION

Smuggling cases at Georgia prison fizzle: Drugs were never tested

At a Georgia prison notorious for drug smuggling, 23 cases in four years were dismissed because the suspected drugs never made it to the state crime lab