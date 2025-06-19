The new space a few minutes down the road at 64 N. Avondale Road will be slightly larger than the previous location and will face the Avondale Estates Town Green in the Dale development.

“We’ve had a great five years,” Ford told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But I need a little more space, which this allows me, and I also need more visibility from the street.”

Ford, a pastry chef and food writer who was the AJC’s dining critic from 2004-2010, fell in love with gelato while working in pastry for Riccardo Ullio of Sotto Sotto, Fritti and Novo Cucina.

The new location will be like “Cremalosa-plus,” she said. It has plenty of windows, indoor and outdoor seating and a new dessert case that will feature tiramisu, Boston cream pie cupcakes, lemon coconut cake and cream puffs.

Ford is also excited to introduce a spritz bar with Aperol, limoncello, Hugo and other seasonal spritzes like caramelized fig and lavender mint.

The Cremalosa espresso martini will join the boozy shakes menu featuring vanilla gelato, vodka, coffee liqueur and espresso.

Ford’s rotating seasonal gelati will stick around with flavors that feature traditional Italian options, like stracciatella and pistachio, as well as offerings inspired by Southern desserts and American treats, like banana pudding, malted milk balls and blackberry shortcake.

Ford will bring over the same decorations and art from Cremalosa, plus she’ll frame some of her articles over the years. The Cremalosa logo, which grew from a childhood doodle by her daughter, will also remain.

The Dale is a mixed-use commercial development near the Avondale Estates Town Green from Fabric Developers and Healey Weatherholtz Properties. The 24,000-square-foot project will have restaurants, a rooftop bar, retail and office space.

64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. cremalosa.squarespace.com

