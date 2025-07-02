Food & Dining
Food & Dining

A sheet pan makes weeknight gnocchi a snap

Sheet Pan Gnocchi with Tomatoes and Mozzarella. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/Food styling by Kate Williams)

Credit: Aaliyah Man

Credit: Aaliyah Man

Sheet Pan Gnocchi with Tomatoes and Mozzarella. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/Food styling by Kate Williams)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
1 hour ago

We’ve been eating a lot of gnocchi in my house recently. My kids call it “pillow pasta,” and they’ll eat it just about any way. Shelf-stable gnocchi makes a great weeknight ingredient because, despite the package instructions, it doesn’t need to be boiled before browning. You can simply fry it in a skillet or roast it in the oven.

One of the most popular preparations in our house essentially amounts to pizza gnocchi — the “pillow pasta” is roasted with tomatoes and garlic, and topped with melty fresh mozzarella and fresh basil. The sheet pan method below is an even-easier riff on an Ali Slagle recipe from The New York Times, which browns the gnocchi in batches on the stovetop and builds a sauce before moving everything to the oven. Using a sheet pan eliminates the need to fry the gnocchi in batches and makes a lighter, less saucy dish that’s more suitable for warmer weather.

A few tips: Don’t be shy with the olive oil — a generous 1/4 cup helps the gnocchi brown on all sides and prevents the cheese from sticking to the sheet pan. To save time, you can prep the remaining ingredients while the gnocchi spend the first 15 minutes in the oven alone. And drying the mozzarella before adding it to the sheet pan keeps the dish from becoming watery.

Sheet Pan Gnocchi with Tomatoes and Mozzarella

  • 2 (14- to 16-ounce) packages shelf-stable gnocchi
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 pints cherry tomatoes
  • 2 cloves garlic, grated
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 (8-ounce) ball fresh mozzarella, torn into bite-size pieces and dried on a paper towel
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
  1. Heat the oven to 450 degrees.
  2. Combine the gnocchi and 4 tablespoons olive oil on a rimmed sheet pan. Toss to coat the gnocchi in the oil, breaking up any clumps. Spread in a single layer. Transfer to the oven and cook until the gnocchi are plump, sizzling and golden brown, about 15 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes, garlic, salt and remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Toss well to coat and let the tomatoes marinate while the gnocchi cook.
  4. When the gnocchi are sizzling, carefully remove the sheet pan from the oven. Stir in the tomatoes, then spread the tomato-gnocchi mixture back into a single layer. Top with the mozzarella. Return to the oven and bake until the tomatoes have burst and the mozzarella is melted and lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Top with the basil and serve.

Serves 4 to 6.

Per serving, based on 4: 695 calories (percent of calories from fat, 45), 20 grams protein, 76 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 7 grams fiber, 35 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), 45 milligrams cholesterol, 1,440 milligrams sodium.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Served with nuoc cham, an umami-packed lime dressing, this Vietnamese noodle bowl is filling and refreshing, made with crunchy vegetables, tender rotisserie chicken and chewy rice noodles. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPE

Chill out with this no-cook Vietnamese noodle bowl recipe

Using a rotisserie chicken as the base for this Vietnamese-themed noodle bowl will help keep your kitchen cool on hot summer days.

Mexican turkey sandwich, Neapolitan pasta fritter and other dishes to try this month

You'll enjoy some special dishes at Sammy's, Nonna Dora, Cuddlefish and Ticonderoga Club.

RECIPE

Bantam & Biddy’s gluten-free flour recipe makes for great fried chicken

This recipe for Atlanta-based Bantam & Biddy's gluten-free flour mix can be used to coat fried chicken, shrimp, green tomatoes and more.

4m ago

The Latest

Bantam & Biddy make their own gluten-free flour mix to coat their fried chicken tenders (shown) as well as shrimp, green tomatoes and more. (Courtesy of Natalie Samples)

Credit: Natalie Samples

RECIPE

Bantam & Biddy’s gluten-free flour recipe makes for great fried chicken

4m ago

Popular weekly food festival Smorgasburg coming to Atlanta

Atlanta’s first bar for women’s sports opens this week in Pullman Yards

Featured

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. (center) is flanked by GOP whip Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. (left) and Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, as Thune speak to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Earlier Tuesday, the Senate passed the budget reconciliation package of President Donald Trump's signature bill of big tax breaks and spending cuts. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Credit: AP

Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a catastrophe’

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.

State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.

At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch

At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.