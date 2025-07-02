We’ve been eating a lot of gnocchi in my house recently. My kids call it “pillow pasta,” and they’ll eat it just about any way. Shelf-stable gnocchi makes a great weeknight ingredient because, despite the package instructions, it doesn’t need to be boiled before browning. You can simply fry it in a skillet or roast it in the oven.

One of the most popular preparations in our house essentially amounts to pizza gnocchi — the “pillow pasta” is roasted with tomatoes and garlic, and topped with melty fresh mozzarella and fresh basil. The sheet pan method below is an even-easier riff on an Ali Slagle recipe from The New York Times, which browns the gnocchi in batches on the stovetop and builds a sauce before moving everything to the oven. Using a sheet pan eliminates the need to fry the gnocchi in batches and makes a lighter, less saucy dish that’s more suitable for warmer weather.

A few tips: Don’t be shy with the olive oil — a generous 1/4 cup helps the gnocchi brown on all sides and prevents the cheese from sticking to the sheet pan. To save time, you can prep the remaining ingredients while the gnocchi spend the first 15 minutes in the oven alone. And drying the mozzarella before adding it to the sheet pan keeps the dish from becoming watery.