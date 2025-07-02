We’ve been eating a lot of gnocchi in my house recently. My kids call it “pillow pasta,” and they’ll eat it just about any way. Shelf-stable gnocchi makes a great weeknight ingredient because, despite the package instructions, it doesn’t need to be boiled before browning. You can simply fry it in a skillet or roast it in the oven.
One of the most popular preparations in our house essentially amounts to pizza gnocchi — the “pillow pasta” is roasted with tomatoes and garlic, and topped with melty fresh mozzarella and fresh basil. The sheet pan method below is an even-easier riff on an Ali Slagle recipe from The New York Times, which browns the gnocchi in batches on the stovetop and builds a sauce before moving everything to the oven. Using a sheet pan eliminates the need to fry the gnocchi in batches and makes a lighter, less saucy dish that’s more suitable for warmer weather.
A few tips: Don’t be shy with the olive oil — a generous 1/4 cup helps the gnocchi brown on all sides and prevents the cheese from sticking to the sheet pan. To save time, you can prep the remaining ingredients while the gnocchi spend the first 15 minutes in the oven alone. And drying the mozzarella before adding it to the sheet pan keeps the dish from becoming watery.
Sheet Pan Gnocchi with Tomatoes and Mozzarella
- 2 (14- to 16-ounce) packages shelf-stable gnocchi
- 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 pints cherry tomatoes
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 (8-ounce) ball fresh mozzarella, torn into bite-size pieces and dried on a paper towel
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
- Heat the oven to 450 degrees.
- Combine the gnocchi and 4 tablespoons olive oil on a rimmed sheet pan. Toss to coat the gnocchi in the oil, breaking up any clumps. Spread in a single layer. Transfer to the oven and cook until the gnocchi are plump, sizzling and golden brown, about 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes, garlic, salt and remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Toss well to coat and let the tomatoes marinate while the gnocchi cook.
- When the gnocchi are sizzling, carefully remove the sheet pan from the oven. Stir in the tomatoes, then spread the tomato-gnocchi mixture back into a single layer. Top with the mozzarella. Return to the oven and bake until the tomatoes have burst and the mozzarella is melted and lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Top with the basil and serve.
Serves 4 to 6.
Per serving, based on 4: 695 calories (percent of calories from fat, 45), 20 grams protein, 76 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 7 grams fiber, 35 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), 45 milligrams cholesterol, 1,440 milligrams sodium.
