Acclaimed Savannah restaurant The Grey opens sister restaurant in Paris

One of the jewels of Savannah’s restaurant scene has opened a sister restaurant in Paris called L’Arrêt by The Grey.
The Grey announced the opening of its new overseas outpost Tuesday on social media. L’Arrêt means “the stop” in French, a reference to The Grey’s location in a meticulously reimagined midcentury Greyhound bus station in Savannah. The design echoes The Grey and its other businesses with a dark green facade and midcentury influenced signage.
The team behind The Grey, executive chef Mashama Bailey and her business partner John O. Morisano, spent about six weeks living in Paris several years ago as they worked to finish their 2021 book “Black, White, and The Grey.” Early in her career, Bailey spent time traveling in France before moving into the pressure cooker of the New York restaurant scene, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
The Grey’s announcement about L’Arrêt’s opening struck a cautious tone; in recent years, the restaurant has closed multiple ancillary businesses. Its secondary Savannah restaurant and shop, The Grey Market, shut down in 2023, while two related restaurants in Austin, Texas, closed last year.
“(We) kindly ask that you be patient with us,” the announcement said. “We’re doing this slowly. We’re not getting on the open-the-perfect-restaurant Hamster Wheel. We just can’t. The fact that we made it this far is a victory worth savoring.”
The Parisian restaurant will at first be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., the announcement said. The menu will focus on breakfast and lunch with a few specials added in the evenings. Saturday brunch will be added in August, and they plan to introduce true dinner service Sept. 8, according to the announcement.
L’Arrêt is in Paris’ 7th arrondissement, three blocks south of the Seine and walking distance from the Musee d’Orsay and the Louvre, which is just across the river. The restaurant is surrounded by art galleries and antique shops, and is about a 5-minute walk from the Rue du Bac metro station.
About the Author
Keep Reading
From pig farming to pickling, these Georgia women are cooking up success
How 8 Georgia women entrepreneurs are shaping food habits and culture around the globe from their kitchens, restaurants, farms and boardrooms.
Asian-soul fusion restaurant coming to Atlanta airport started as a pop-up
Wu Tang Kitchen, opening near gate B10 in December, got its start as a local Atlanta restaurant pop-up in COVID-19 fusing Asian and soul food.
Metro Atlanta food scene has big week in TV, and more local restaurant happenings
An area chef won chopped, an Atlanta farmer's TV show was nominated for a Daytime Emmy and the AJC previewed a new Thai restaurant coming to West Midtown.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight
The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.
The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes
TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.