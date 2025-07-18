Kroger has shuttered one of its metro Atlanta stores a day earlier than expected and is pushing up the closing dates for three other locations.
The Kroger at 2452 Morosgo Way in Buckhead closed on Friday, a spokesperson said. It had been planned to shut down Saturday.
The grocer has also adjusted the dates for other planned closures in DeKalb and Fulton counties, each a day earlier:
- 11877 Douglas Road in Alpharetta, which will close Aug. 15
- 3479 Memorial Drive in Decatur, which will close Sept. 12
- 3855 Buford Highway in Brookhaven, which will close Oct. 17
Kroger announced in late June it would close 60 “underperforming” U.S. stores over 18 months, including the four in metro Atlanta. The company says impacted workers can relocate to other locations.
“We don’t take these decisions lightly, but this will make the company more efficient,” Ronald Sargent, interim CEO of Kroger, said in a June earnings call.
“We see this as an opportunity to move these closed store sales to other stores, and we think that should improve profitability,” he told analysts later in the call.
In terms of sales, the four metro Atlanta stores are “all low performers for various reasons, such as competition and real estate position,” said Greg Eisenman, regional managing director of Franklin Street’s Atlanta office, who specializes in retail real estate.
He noted that while there have been high-profile bankruptcies and store closures such as Big Lots, Party City and Joann Fabrics, it’s not the same story for Kroger.
“Kroger is actually in growth mode, so these appear to be a healthy company shedding nonperforming assets,” Eisenman said.
Kroger’s Sargent on the June earnings call said the company expects to accelerate store openings in coming years “in high-growth geographies, growing our overall square footage and adding new jobs.”
It’s not clear yet what tenants might fill four closing Kroger locations in metro Atlanta.
Eisenman said companies now looking to expand include fitness concepts and children’s activities such as swim schools, indoor playgrounds and learning centers.
“It will be interesting to see how quickly these boxes get snatched up by other users,” he said.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy of Third & Urban
An Alpharetta office campus was worth $91M in 2019. It just sold for 57% less.
The recent sale of Georgia 400 Center is emblematic of the challenges for many suburban office parks.
Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover
The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.
UPS relocates 500 employees to vacate office near Sandy Springs HQ
UPS vacated 133,000 square feet of office space in Sandy Springs at 35 Glenlake Parkway NE.
Featured
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers
The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.
Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover
The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.
MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early
MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.