Fire guts Virginia-Highland gelato shop and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

Paolo’s Gelato is getting a fundraising lift, Van Leeuwen partners with Bomb Biscuits and more restaurant happenings.
Paolo Dalla Zorza outside of his Virginia-Highland gelato shop, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

1 minute ago

In the past week on the metro Atlanta dining scene, the community showed up to support a gelato shop after a serious fire, new dining options were announced at Underground Atlanta, Waffle House dropped its egg surcharge and more.

Virginia-Highland gelato shop shut down by fire

Paolo’s Gelato, a staple of Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood for 25 years, was forced to close after an electrical fire June 30, the business said on social media.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, but the damage is very significant,” the post said. “While Paolo does have insurance, it won’t cover everything. We’ve started a GoFundMe to help with repairs, equipment, and other costs not covered.”

The GoFundMe page, created July 1, has almost reached its $8,000 goal.

1025 Virginia Ave., Atlanta. 404-607-0055, paolosgelato.com

When Van Leeuwen opens in Ponce City Market later this summer, the ice cream shop will serve a special sundae made in collaboration with Atlanta's Bomb Biscuits Co. (Courtesy of Van Leeuwen)

Van Leeuwen x Bomb Biscuits Co.

Ponce City Market ice cream shop Van Leeuwen will serve a special sundae created in collaboration with Atlanta’s Bomb Biscuits Co. for its opening later in July, the company announced in a news release this week. The shop did not share the exact opening date.

Van Leeuwen is known for outside-the-box flavor combinations and brand collaborations. The company has previously collaborated on flavors with Hidden Valley Ranch, Grey Poupon and Kraft Mac & Cheese.

“Ice cream is probably my second-favorite thing to eat outside of biscuits, so it’s wild to see this sundae come to life,” Erika Council, Bomb Biscuits founder and chef, said in a press statement.

New dining options coming to Underground Atlanta

Underground Atlanta has multiple new dining options in the works on Upper Alabama Street, according to an announcement from Lalani Ventures, the development’s owner. The downtown Atlanta property has become a nightlife destination in recent years thanks to venues like the Masquerade and MJQ, but the new dining options are intended to bring in daytime customers.

One of the Upper Alabama Street spaces will become a small, six-stall food hall. Another will be taken over by Dolo’s Pizza, which began as a pizza cart at the Underground Creative Carts Collective in 2021.

Additionally, a new restaurant called Underground Diner will take over the space formerly occupied by Dancin’ Crepes on Upper Alabama Street.

The food hall is expected to open before the FIFA World Cup kicks off in 2026, but the company did not provide opening timelines for Dolo’s Pizza or Underground Diner.

Despite egg prices still being high across the country, Waffle House has removed its 50-cent egg surcharge (Savannah Sicurella/AJC)

Waffle House drops egg surcharge

Atlanta-based diner chain Waffle House dropped its 50-cent egg surcharge this week. Read the full story by staff writer Savannah Sicurella.

Multiple locations. wafflehouse.com

Vietnamese restaurant chain Pho Hoa will open its first Georgia location this month in Marietta. (Courtesy of Pho Hoa)

Restaurant openings & announcements

Confab Kitchen + Bar opened in Brookhaven on Wednesday, the restaurant announced on Instagram. The restaurant serves an American bistro-style menu featuring items like sticky duck wings, mussels and frites, a classic burger and a heritage pork chop. Confab is open for dinner nightly and for weekend brunch.

1350 Dresden Drive NE, Brookhaven. 404-963-1305, confabatl.com

Ghion Ethiopian Restaurant opened Sunday on North Druid Hills Road near Decatur, the restaurant announced on Instagram. Ghion was originally located on Cheshire Bridge Road, where it had been in business for more than 20 years. That location closed in late 2022 after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic and two separate bridge fires that shut down Cheshire Bridge Road.

3761 N. Druid Hills Road, Decatur. 404-320-6747, ghionatl.com

The Chai Box, the Marietta tea company that gained national prominence when it made Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2021, will open its first cafe in Atlanta’s Upper Westside later this year. The cafe will brew Chai Box’s tea blends and serve pastries. It will sell a curated selection of “complementary brands,” according to a news release.

Learn more at thechaibox.com

Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea, a Vietnamese restaurant franchise, is opening its first Georgia location in Marietta later this month, according to a news release. The franchise is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Leo Zheng and will celebrate its grand opening July 12.

1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 678-446-2131, phohoa.com

Crispy rice tuna is on the menu at Blackjack Bar Tapas. (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee/Blackjack Bar Tapas)

This week’s restaurant review

Blackjack Bar Tapas, a new concept in Midtown from the team behind 26 Thai, is betting it can become a nightlife destination by combining craft cocktails with Thai cuisine and the vibe of an upscale lounge. Read the full review.

