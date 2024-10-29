Chicken and corn dumplings were offered sporadically at this restaurant’s Buford Highway sibling, Northern China Eatery, but the dish is a regular menu item here. And while the place is named Dumpling Factory, each savory parcel is stuffed, pleated, sealed by hand and cooked to order.

They are available boiled or steamed, but by ordering a dozen pan-fried you get bottoms that are crisp and golden. The dumpling skin is sturdy enough to hold its ample filling, yet soft enough to let the filling shine. Inside the scorching hot dumplings is a harmonious blend of juicy minced chicken and kernels of sweet corn, along with fragrant garlic, scallion, ginger and chives.

You can mix up a saucer of the table condiments — chile oil, black vinegar and soy sauce — to your desired level of spice. Dipping one of the pleated crescents into the sauce cuts through the richness and lets you experience a complete pocket of joy.