Meatballs make a great weeknight main. While they take slightly more time to assemble than whole proteins like steaks or chicken thighs, they offer an easy way to break out of a cooking rut or use up ingredients you already have on hand. No need to stick to traditional Italian flavors.
Adding flavorful ingredients to ground meat is also an opportunity to boost moisture. Take these spanakopita meatballs as an example. Greek spanakopita is typically a baked spinach, herb and feta dish, encased in butter-brushed crisp phyllo dough. Usually it’s an uphill battle to remove the high amount of water from the spinach before assembling the dish. With meatballs, you can use that water to your advantage.
Combined with panko, the excess liquid in the spinach forms a mixture similar to a panade, the mixture of bread and milk that keeps ground meat moist when fully cooked. A single large egg adds protein, which holds the meatballs together. Garlic and herb-flavored feta cheese crumbles add tangy brininess and the other aromatics necessary for spanakopita.
When it comes to cooking the meatballs, I prefer the ease of the broiler. Yes, that means you’ll need to turn the oven on for several minutes, but you’ll have your hands free to make any sides you’d like to serve.
Spanakopita Meatballs
- 1 (5-ounce) box or bag baby spinach
- 3/4 cup crumbled garlic and herb feta cheese, such as Athenos, divided
- 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 large egg
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 pound ground beef, preferably 85% lean
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- Lemon wedges, for serving (optional)
- Heat a broiler to high with a rack in the closest position to the heating element. Place a wire rack in a rimmed sheet pan and spray the rack with nonstick cooking spray.
- While the broiler heats, place the spinach in a food processor. Pulse until the spinach is finely chopped, 10 to 12 one-second pulses. Transfer to a large bowl.
- To the spinach, add 1/2 cup feta, panko, egg and salt. Mix well. Add the beef and, using your hands, mix gently but thoroughly until evenly combined. Wash your hands and lightly dry them.
- Use your damp hands to form the mixture into 12 (2-inch) meatballs. Place on the prepared rack. Drizzle each meatball with about 1/2 teaspoon olive oil.
- Transfer to the broiler and cook until well-browned and cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter, top with the remaining 1/4 cup feta, and drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 554 calories (percent of calories from fat, 67), 33 grams protein, 14 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 42 grams total fat (14 grams saturated), 155 milligrams cholesterol, 953 milligrams sodium.
