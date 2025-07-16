Meatballs make a great weeknight main. While they take slightly more time to assemble than whole proteins like steaks or chicken thighs, they offer an easy way to break out of a cooking rut or use up ingredients you already have on hand. No need to stick to traditional Italian flavors.

Adding flavorful ingredients to ground meat is also an opportunity to boost moisture. Take these spanakopita meatballs as an example. Greek spanakopita is typically a baked spinach, herb and feta dish, encased in butter-brushed crisp phyllo dough. Usually it’s an uphill battle to remove the high amount of water from the spinach before assembling the dish. With meatballs, you can use that water to your advantage.

Combined with panko, the excess liquid in the spinach forms a mixture similar to a panade, the mixture of bread and milk that keeps ground meat moist when fully cooked. A single large egg adds protein, which holds the meatballs together. Garlic and herb-flavored feta cheese crumbles add tangy brininess and the other aromatics necessary for spanakopita.