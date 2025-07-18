As part of the work, travelers could get caught in traffic delays between 10:30 a.m. and noon Mondays through Thursdays through the rest of the summer, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced.

The blasting will take place in the interior of the interchange along I-285 southbound, starting at Bolton Road and heading toward the I-20 eastbound ramp.

Traffic pacing and intermittent ramp closures may occur during those hours, the state agency warned. The weather may alter the timing of those delays, which could add up to 20 minutes to your drive.

“Consider using your preferred navigation apps for alternate routes,” the DOT said, adding that “residents may hear increased noise levels due to blasting.”

Officials are asking motorists to slow down while traveling through the work zones and to stay alert.

The project is aimed at speeding up traffic flow through what is considered the country’s 10th most congested interchange, according to the American Transportation Research Institute.

The I-285/I-20 west redesign is just one of several massive highway construction projects planned or in the works across metro Atlanta.