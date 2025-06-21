Chick-fil-A scored 83 out of a possible 100 points in the ACSI study, the organization announced. The rating is based on data and interviews with about 200,000 people each year.

The fried chicken chain bested Starbucks and Panda Express, which shared second place in the fast food category with ACSI scores of 80. The lowest rated fast food chain was McDonald’s with a score of 70.

Hemp beverage conference planned for July

A major professional conference for the hemp beverage industry will take place next month in downtown Atlanta.

The Hemp Beverage Alliance Expo is planned at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park from July 9-11, according to event organizers. The conference, which bills itself as the nation’s largest gathering of hemp beverage brands, will host nearly 100 exhibitors and more than 45 speakers.

Georgia lawmakers considered banning hemp-based, THC-infused drinks in the state earlier this year, but the bill was ultimately changed to expand access to such beverages by allowing them to be sold in package stores, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. That bill eventually died in chamber. The state previously passed a law regulating some aspects of THC beverages and restricting their sale to people over the age of 21.

The hemp beverage category is rapidly growing as consumers seek alternatives to alcohol, the AJC previously reported.

Registration remains open for the conference at the Hemp Beverage Expo’s website.

Other items of interest

A pop-up at the Blind Pig Parlour Bar has transformed the Buckhead speakeasy into the Western-themed Pink Piggy Saloon. According to a press release, the temporary decor is “cowgirl glam meets honky-tonk mischief,” complete with a new Southwestern-influenced food and drinks. Though no end date has been announced, the Pink Piggy Saloon pop-up will run for a limited time this summer. The Blind Pig is open 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.

128 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 470-748-6527, theblindpigparlourbar.com

Wild Heaven Beer is hosting James Beard award-nominated chef Arnaldo Castillo of Tio Lucho’s for a monthlong residency at the brewery’s Avondale taproom. The residency, called Hermanita, will feature Peruvian street food, including whole chickens, chopped salads, beef empanadas and more. The residency will run through July 13, serving food each day for lunch and dinner.

135B Maple St., Avondale Estates. 404-228-2961, tioluchos.com/hermanita

Ecco’s Midtown location will serve a special Summer in Paris menu for just 10 nights, from July 24-Aug. 3. The menu includes French classics like steak tartare, escargots, crab thermidor and cote de boeuf. Reservations are recommended through OpenTable.

40 7th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-347-9555, ecco-atlanta.com

Restaurant openings

The Hampton Social opened Friday in Dunwoody’s High Street development. The nearly 10,500-square-foot restaurant from Chicago-based Parker Hospitality will serve lunch and dinner weekdays as well as weekend brunch. The Dunwoody location is the restaurant’s 14th but first in Georgia. The Hampton Social has six locations in Illinois, four in Florida and one each in Nashville, Denver and Dallas.

101 High St., Atlanta. 470-447-1748, thehamptonsocial.com

Whataburger opened its latest metro Atlanta location Thursday in Buford. The Texas-based burger chain is open 24/7 every day of the year except Christmas Day. The new location is in the Walmart development off I-85 on Hamilton Mill Road.

2686 Hamilton Mill Road, Buford. 470-589-2609, whataburger.com

Mission Burger Co., a plant-based burger chain from Austin, Texas, will hold its grand opening in West Midtown June 26. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will speak as part of the ribbon cutting ceremony.

2065 Defoors Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. missionburgerco.com

Cinnabon Swirl, the cinnamon bun brand’s ice cream shop partnership with Carvel, will open its first Georgia location in Kennesaw on June 27. One of the chief menu innovations is the Bonini, a warm Cinnabon roll with Carvel soft serve pressed inside. The first two locations of the chain are open in Peoria, Arizona, and Hillsboro, Oregon.

1925 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. cinnabonswirl.com

Restaurant closings

Adobo ATL will close in Decatur following a final service on June 28, owner Mike Pimentel announced on Instagram. Pimentel opened his own brick-and-mortar space after running Adobo ATL as a pop-up, contributing to a groundswell of Filipino food options around metro Atlanta in recent years.

Mellow Mushroom in Decatur abruptly closed earlier this week. The owner cited financial challenges as the reason for closure.

