Doughnut Dollies has closed its doors after 10 years of operation in Marietta, What Now Atlanta first reported.

“After a decade of sweet memories, we’re closing our doors,” the restaurant said in a statement posted on its website. “Though our ovens have cooled, the memories remain warm. Thank you for supporting us over the years. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

The statement does not cite a reason for the closure, and a representative from Doughnut Dollies did not respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.