Doughnut Dollies in Marietta closes after a decade

At its height, the Atlanta-based doughnut chain had three shops in the metro area.
Anna Gatti and her husband, Chris, opened Doughnut Dollies 10 years ago in Marietta, but the doughnut shop has quietly closed its doors. (Courtesy of Doughnut Dollies)
Anna Gatti and her husband, Chris, opened Doughnut Dollies 10 years ago in Marietta, but the doughnut shop has quietly closed its doors. (Courtesy of Doughnut Dollies)
By
1 minute ago

Doughnut Dollies has closed its doors after 10 years of operation in Marietta, What Now Atlanta first reported.

“After a decade of sweet memories, we’re closing our doors,” the restaurant said in a statement posted on its website. “Though our ovens have cooled, the memories remain warm. Thank you for supporting us over the years. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

The statement does not cite a reason for the closure, and a representative from Doughnut Dollies did not respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

Husband and wife Chris and Anna Gatti opened Doughnut Dollies in 2015 at 724 Cherokee St. NE, in the downstairs space of their restaurant Canvas Cafe & Bakery. Canvas Cafe has also closed and was replaced by Sweetie’s Crab Shack earlier this year.

The Gattis, who met at the Culinary Institute of America, launched a second Doughnut Dollies on Howell Mill Road in 2019, followed by a third in Virginia-Highland in 2021. All three outposts are now closed.

The Sweet Jane doughnut at Doughnut Dollies was named for Anna Gatti's sister-in-law who passed before the shop opened. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

icon to expand image

Credit: Henri Hollis

The name Doughnut Dollies was suggested to Anna Gatti by her sister-in-law Jane Heinle, who heard about the Red Cross volunteers called Donut Dollies who delivered doughnuts and coffee to U.S. soldiers, according to a previous Atlanta Journal-Constitution article.

Heinle died before Doughnut Dollies opened, but the Gattis honored her memory with the Sweet Jane doughnut.

Doughnut Dollies served a menu of cake and yeast doughnuts in a variety of rotating flavors like sea salt caramel, clementine, cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores and lemon lavender.

