In a news release, Smorgasburg called itself “one of the most influential culinary incubators in the country.” According to the statement, about 50,000 people visit the festival’s three current locations each weekend.

Vendors at Smorgasburg Atlanta will be chosen through a competitive application process, “with an emphasis on innovation, cultural authenticity and quality,” company representatives said. Applications are now open and available online.

“Smorgasburg has always been about discovering and championing the most exciting emerging culinary voices,” Smorgasburg co-owner and CEO Gaston Becherano said in a prepared statement. “When we looked at where to expand next, Atlanta stood out immediately — there’s a dynamic and thriving pop-up food scene here that’s deeply rooted in creativity, community, and cultural pride.”

Smorgasburg adds to the buzz around South Downtown, the development owned by Jon Birdsong and David Cummings, the entrepreneurs behind Atlanta Ventures and known for Buckhead’s Atlanta Tech Village.

The development, which incorporates about six acres not far from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has already attracted popular Atlanta businesses like Spiller Park Coffee and Mexican restaurant El Tesoro. In late May, South Downtown announced the addition of Broad Street BBQ, a new restaurant from the team behind the Adair Park coffee and sandwich shop Sammy’s.

“Smorgasburg feels like the perfect partner to champion new ideas and new concepts, and to strengthen our city’s up-and-coming food community,” South Downtown representative April Stammel said in a prepared statement.

Smorgasburg Atlanta will be located between the Garnett and Five Points MARTA stations on Forsyth Street at a site currently occupied by a paid parking lot.

140 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta. smorgasburgatlanta.com

