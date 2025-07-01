Smorgasburg, the weekly open-air food festival labeled the “Woodstock of eating” when it began in Brooklyn, will open a location in Atlanta this fall.
The weekly event will bring together a mixture of food trucks, pop-up tents, local retailers and artists in the new South Downtown development beginning in October, according to a news release. Atlanta is the fourth city to land a Smorgasburg location after the business expanded from New York to Los Angeles and Miami.
Smorgasburg functions like a semipermanent food hall open to the elements, hosting a mix of established vendors and up-and-coming businesses. Food trucks and pop-ups provide the food and nonalcoholic beverages while Smorgasburg sells alcohol from bars inside the venue.
In a news release, Smorgasburg called itself “one of the most influential culinary incubators in the country.” According to the statement, about 50,000 people visit the festival’s three current locations each weekend.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Vendors at Smorgasburg Atlanta will be chosen through a competitive application process, “with an emphasis on innovation, cultural authenticity and quality,” company representatives said. Applications are now open and available online.
“Smorgasburg has always been about discovering and championing the most exciting emerging culinary voices,” Smorgasburg co-owner and CEO Gaston Becherano said in a prepared statement. “When we looked at where to expand next, Atlanta stood out immediately — there’s a dynamic and thriving pop-up food scene here that’s deeply rooted in creativity, community, and cultural pride.”
Smorgasburg adds to the buzz around South Downtown, the development owned by Jon Birdsong and David Cummings, the entrepreneurs behind Atlanta Ventures and known for Buckhead’s Atlanta Tech Village.
The development, which incorporates about six acres not far from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has already attracted popular Atlanta businesses like Spiller Park Coffee and Mexican restaurant El Tesoro. In late May, South Downtown announced the addition of Broad Street BBQ, a new restaurant from the team behind the Adair Park coffee and sandwich shop Sammy’s.
Credit: Henri Hollis
Credit: Henri Hollis
“Smorgasburg feels like the perfect partner to champion new ideas and new concepts, and to strengthen our city’s up-and-coming food community,” South Downtown representative April Stammel said in a prepared statement.
Smorgasburg Atlanta will be located between the Garnett and Five Points MARTA stations on Forsyth Street at a site currently occupied by a paid parking lot.
140 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta. smorgasburgatlanta.com
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy of Joe & Vera's
The latest dining and drinking news from the Georgia coast
Several new restaurants opened, a famers market found a new home and more news from the Savannah dining scene to know this July.
Chain restaurants dominate June openings and closings in metro Atlanta
Restaurant chains led both openings and closings around metro Atlanta in June 2025, especially in the sports bar category.
3 new sports bars, farm stands on MARTA and more from Atlanta’s food scene
A couple of Atlanta's new sports bars bend the rules, Brunswick stew will soon officially become a symbol of the state and more from the metro area's restaurant scene.
Featured
Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC
Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a disaster’
The U.S. Senate is expected to take a final vote on July 1 on the tax and spending bill championed by President Donald Trump, but Republican holdouts remain.
State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.
State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.
At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch
At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.