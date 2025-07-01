Food & Dining
Food & Dining

Popular weekly food festival Smorgasburg coming to Atlanta

South Downtown to be site of open-air food festival starting this fall.
Smorgasburg began in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in 2011. Atlanta will be the fourth location for the weekly outdoor food festival. (Courtesy of Smorgasburg)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Smorgasburg began in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in 2011. Atlanta will be the fourth location for the weekly outdoor food festival. (Courtesy of Smorgasburg)
By
46 minutes ago

Smorgasburg, the weekly open-air food festival labeled the “Woodstock of eating” when it began in Brooklyn, will open a location in Atlanta this fall.

The weekly event will bring together a mixture of food trucks, pop-up tents, local retailers and artists in the new South Downtown development beginning in October, according to a news release. Atlanta is the fourth city to land a Smorgasburg location after the business expanded from New York to Los Angeles and Miami.

Smorgasburg functions like a semipermanent food hall open to the elements, hosting a mix of established vendors and up-and-coming businesses. Food trucks and pop-ups provide the food and nonalcoholic beverages while Smorgasburg sells alcohol from bars inside the venue.

In a news release, Smorgasburg called itself “one of the most influential culinary incubators in the country.” According to the statement, about 50,000 people visit the festival’s three current locations each weekend.

Smorgasburg Atlanta will open in the South Downtown development in October 2024. (Courtesy of Smorgasburg)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Vendors at Smorgasburg Atlanta will be chosen through a competitive application process, “with an emphasis on innovation, cultural authenticity and quality,” company representatives said. Applications are now open and available online.

“Smorgasburg has always been about discovering and championing the most exciting emerging culinary voices,” Smorgasburg co-owner and CEO Gaston Becherano said in a prepared statement. “When we looked at where to expand next, Atlanta stood out immediately — there’s a dynamic and thriving pop-up food scene here that’s deeply rooted in creativity, community, and cultural pride.”

Smorgasburg adds to the buzz around South Downtown, the development owned by Jon Birdsong and David Cummings, the entrepreneurs behind Atlanta Ventures and known for Buckhead’s Atlanta Tech Village.

ExploreThey bought 10 blocks of South Downtown Atlanta. Here’s their game plan

The development, which incorporates about six acres not far from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has already attracted popular Atlanta businesses like Spiller Park Coffee and Mexican restaurant El Tesoro. In late May, South Downtown announced the addition of Broad Street BBQ, a new restaurant from the team behind the Adair Park coffee and sandwich shop Sammy’s.

ExploreBarbecue restaurant with pitmaster views, full bar to open near Falcons’ stadium
Two food items from a Smorgasburg Los Angeles held in February 2025: A kava nectar-based drink from coffee shop Kavahana (left, courtesy of Kim Hollis) and a Korean corndog from Chimmelier, a local fried chicken joint. Smorgasburg Los Angeles has been operating for nearly 10 years and features a regularly updated vendor lineup. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

icon to expand image

Credit: Henri Hollis

“Smorgasburg feels like the perfect partner to champion new ideas and new concepts, and to strengthen our city’s up-and-coming food community,” South Downtown representative April Stammel said in a prepared statement.

Smorgasburg Atlanta will be located between the Garnett and Five Points MARTA stations on Forsyth Street at a site currently occupied by a paid parking lot.

140 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta. smorgasburgatlanta.com

ExploreAround the world in 63 dishes

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Joe & Vera's offers steak frites with chimichurri and aioli alongside oysters and cocktails. (Courtesy of Joe & Vera's)

Credit: Courtesy of Joe & Vera's

The latest dining and drinking news from the Georgia coast

Several new restaurants opened, a famers market found a new home and more news from the Savannah dining scene to know this July.

Chain restaurants dominate June openings and closings in metro Atlanta

Restaurant chains led both openings and closings around metro Atlanta in June 2025, especially in the sports bar category.

3 new sports bars, farm stands on MARTA and more from Atlanta’s food scene

A couple of Atlanta's new sports bars bend the rules, Brunswick stew will soon officially become a symbol of the state and more from the metro area's restaurant scene.

The Latest

Chelsea Fishman's Jolene Jolene pop-up has filled bars and breweries with fans of women's sports. Sometimes they get so crowded it's standing room only, Fishman said. (Courtesy of Chelsea Fishman)

Credit: Courtesy of Chelsea Fishman

Atlanta’s first bar for women’s sports opens this week in Pullman Yards

Chain restaurants dominate June openings and closings in metro Atlanta

Spicy candy, vegan donuts and 10 more Southern-made food products to try in July

Featured

Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff (left) and Raphael Warnock — along with the other 45 members in the Democratic caucus —opposed the reconciliation bill that passed the Senate Tuesday. The legislation would extend tax cuts and slash federal spending on safety net programs. (Ben Hendren for the AJC 2024)

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a disaster’

The U.S. Senate is expected to take a final vote on July 1 on the tax and spending bill championed by President Donald Trump, but Republican holdouts remain.

State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.

State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.

At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch

At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.