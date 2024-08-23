Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United at L.A. Galaxy

Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk #59 during a training session at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk #59 during a training session at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
By
1 hour ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s match against L.A. Galaxy on Saturday in Carson, California. You’ll hear from interim manager Rob Valentino, new signee Alexey Miranchuk, Dax McCarty, who announced he will retire at season’s end, and captain Brad Guzan. Roberson also answers your questions about the MLS team.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

