New logo unveiled for Arthur M. Blank National Training Center

The new logo for the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center was unveiled by the USSF on Monday.

The logo features blue and white stripes above red and white stripes, shaped into a crest, with the name of the facility to the right. “Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer” is in red, and “National Training Center,” is in blue.

Blank, owner of Atlanta United and the Atlanta Falcons, donated $50 million toward the construction of the more than $200 facility in Fayette County. The ceremonial groundbreaking was held in April. Earthmovers are working on the site, which will comprise more than 200 acres to the west of Veterans Parkway and north of Trilith Studios. USSF hopes to open the facility before the 2026 World Cup, of which eight matches are scheduled to be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.