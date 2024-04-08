BreakingNews
U.S. Soccer Federation headquarters will be named for Arthur Blank

The United States Soccer Federation provided this artist's rendering of its new National Training Center and headquarters that will be constructed in Fayette County. The groundbreaking for the complex is scheduled for Monday, April 8.

The United States Soccer Federation provided this artist's rendering of its new National Training Center and headquarters that will be constructed in Fayette County. The groundbreaking for the complex is scheduled for Monday, April 8.
The new United States Soccer Federation headquarters will be named the Arthur M Blank National Training Center, it was announced Monday.

The complex had its groundbreaking on Monday.

The first-of-its-kind center will be constructed in Fayette County with an estimated cost of $200 million, $50 million of which will be covered by a pledge from Falcons and Atlanta United owner Blank.

Groundbreaking on the center, which will be the home of the USSF’s 27 teams, was Monday. USSF hopes it will be completed before the 2026 World Cup, which will include eight matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The site, comprising more than 200 acres, is located to the west of Veterans Parkway and north of Trilith Studios.

Preliminary plans for the site will include as many 12 fields, a field for beach soccer, an indoor field, more than 100,000 square feet of indoor courts, and the training center/headquarters, which will cover more than 200,000 square feet. Gensler has been hired to design the center.

