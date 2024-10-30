Atlanta United’s Derrick Williams talks about challenges of moving to MLS

Miranchuk signed with Atlanta United this summer as a Designated Player. He’s the highest-paid player on the team but hasn’t been as impactful as some expected with three goals, one assist and 20 chances created in nine regular season appearances.

He has one assist and six chances created in 135 minutes in the playoffs. Williams, Miranchuk and the rest of Atlanta United will host Inter Miami in Game 2 of their best-of-three playoff series on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Williams said he thinks Miranchuk is adjusting and performing well but cautions that it’s not easy to move to a new continent, new country, new league, new team, and new teammates. Williams said living in the U.S. isn’t like living in Europe. Cities aren’t as walkable, for example. The soccer is different.

“I’ve seen a lot of good players come here and not do well,” he said. “I think it’s because of that they find the environment tough to get used to. It’s a culture shock, definitely. So it’s just trying to make make them feel part of a family.”

Williams played soccer as a youth for Tramore in Ireland. While there, he was recruited by Manchester United, Manchester City and Aston Villa. He selected Villa because of the reputation of its academy in developing players.

He made one appearance for the Villans before he signed with Bristol City because he wanted to play. He then went to Blackburn. He had more than 200 appearances as a pro before he was 25 years old.

From Blackburn he went L.A. Galaxy for two seasons, then to D.C. United for one, and then to Atlanta United before this season. From experience, Williams said the first thing he tried to do was to learn about his teammates, their preferences, etc.

Watching Inter Miami, Leo Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez, who played together at Barcelona, they have a chemistry that is now instinct.

“It’s crazy, just the chemistry they have, and you have to build that,” Williams said. “And for Alexei coming here, he doesn’t know which way Jamal might move or Saba might move yet, so when he picks up the ball, he’s expecting a run, and they’re in a different run. So just takes get used to playing with each other.”

Miranchuk has shown that he is developing that chemistry with his teammates. His cross to the back post to Brooks Lennon gave Atlanta United its first goal in its wild card match at Montreal.

Miranchuk has noted that MLS is a different league than Serie A, where he played at Atalanta. He said Serie A is more tactical. MLS is more wide-open.

“You can see he’s still doing all the right things,” Williams said. “When he gets the ball, his first touch is looking forward, and that’s the most important thing for me personally, is when you have players actually look forward, to actually make those passes. Now it’s just getting him used to the players in front of him that he knows what runs so he can put the ball into the direction. Because he does get, he does get the ball to the ball to the strikers in good position.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

Oct. 19 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 1

Oct. 22 Atlanta United 2 (5), Montreal 2 (4) in wildcard round

Oct. 25 Inter Miami 2, Atlanta United 1 in playoffs, Game 1

Nov. 2 Inter Miami at Atlanta United in playoffs, Game 2

Nov. 9 Atlanta United at Inter Miami in playoffs, Game 3 (if necessary)