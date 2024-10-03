Breaking: Helene in Georgia: Death toll rises to 33; nearly 300K still without power
Atlanta United

Atlanta United playoff scenarios are more clear

Atlanta United players wave to fans in the stands following an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta United players wave to fans in the stands following an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By
33 minutes ago

Because of its season-long malaise, it seems unlikely that Atlanta United will make the MLS playoffs after suffering yet another a self-inflicted loss, this time 2-1 to Montreal on Wednesday.

Still, here’s the situation and what would need to happen to among the teams contending to finish among the nine that will make the playoffs:

Atlanta United is in 12th place with 34 points. It has two matches remaining. It can finish with no more than 40 points, which seems improbable considering the team has only one two-match win streak this season. Atlanta United trails eighth-place Montreal by six points, ninth-place Toronto by three points, 10th-place Philadelphia by three points and 11th-place D.C. United by three points.

To finish as high as eighth, Atlanta United must win both of its remaining matches against the Red Bulls and at Orlando, and Montreal, Philadelphia and D.C. United lose each of their last two and Toronto loses its finale. None of them play each other. Atlanta United would be tied on points with Montreal, but would win the second tiebreaker (goal difference).

Atlanta United can finish in ninth if it earns four points from its last two matches and Toronto, Philadelphia and D.C. United loses their remaining matches and 13th-place Nashville doesn’t win both of its last two matches.

Atlanta United can finish ninth on a tiebreaker if it earns four points from its last two matches and Toronto and Philadelphia lose their remaining matches, D.C. United earns no more than one point from its remaining matches, and Nashville fails to win one of its remaining two matches. Atlanta United and D.C. United would be tied on the first tiebreaker (win total) but the Five Stripes would win the second tiebreaker (goal difference).

As for elimination, Atlanta United would be out:

If it loses either of its remaining matches.

Or of Montreal AND Toronto win one of their remaining matches.

Or if Montreal draws one of its remaining matches AND Toronto wins its finale against Miami.

Or if Philadelphia AND D.C. United earn at least four points each from their last two matches.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United must defeat Montreal on Wednesday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United fails to make up ground with draw at Philadelphia
Placeholder Image

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United say not worried about increasing lack of shots on goal
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United facing team that started its weird cycle
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Josef Martinez scores twice for Montreal to hand Atlanta United a stinging loss
Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United draws Philadelphia, faces Montreal
Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Montreal
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship