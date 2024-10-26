Atlanta United manager Rob Valentino: ‘These boys aren’t done yet’

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino said if not for Guzan, his team would have won more comfortably. Guzan couldn’t stop goals from Luis Suarez, whose close-range shot began with an Atlanta United turnover in the second minute, and Jordi Alba, whose long-range shot was helped by poor marking on a corner kick, in the 60th minute Saba Lobjanidze scored Atlanta United’s goal in the 39th minute to make Inter Miami’s players and its sold-out crowd nervous for about 20 minutes.

Atlanta United simply didn’t have enough of what it needed to win its fourth consecutive match. It had chances. Jamal Thiare put a shot wide in the first half. Xande Silva put one wide in the second half. But for every one of those, Miami answered with three. It finished with an expected goals of 3.5 on 22 shots to Atlanta United’s 0.7 on eight shots.

“Fatigue is a massive factor,” interim manager Rob Valentino said. “The fact that these guys have been on six flights in five days, I’m so proud of them. They battled, they fought, they scrapped.”

Valentino said he hopes the players go home and sleep for days before they regroup and start training for Game 2, which is scheduled to be played Nov. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Valentino likely will have tough choices to make with the lineup for at least the next match. Fullback Brooks Lennon, its regular-season leader in appearances (33), minutes (2,957) and assists (8), left in the first half because he suffered a dislocated shoulder. Centerback Stian Gregersen also was forced off in the first half because of an injury to his right hamstring. Valentino said he didn’t have an update about either. Lennon was replaced by Luis Abram. Gregersen was replaced by Noah Cobb.

Valentino said he was proud that the “next man up” stepped in and produced. He appreciated their reactions after the match.

“I think it was both, disappointment and exhaustion,” he said. “They felt like they were in it, and I heard Brad messaging to them that they’ve got to come back to Atlanta, pick your heads up, there’s another game. That was my message to them, that on the whole with everything we’ve faced they’ve been so resilient. The game was a little bit chaotic in the way that it went, but these guys keep showing up in those moments, and I’m really proud of that. That’s what I can say.”

Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials have yet to say if the venue will be open to full capacity (more than 60,000) for the next match.

Despite the certainty that Atlanta United’s season will be over if it loses its next match, Valentino said he would welcome those who want to come see Messi, Suarez, Alba, Sergio Busquets and Miami’s other standouts.

“I love it, because eventually, like last time when things were going well they were also cheering (for us),” he said. “I get it, come to see the superstars, come and see our team fight and compete, but these boys aren’t done yet.”

