Atlanta United looking forward to the challenge that’s Inter Miami

It’s been a slog for Atlanta United, which faced pressure in each of its final nine matches just to have a chance on Decision Day to make the playoffs, but those tests may help it now.

“I’ve been playing it as a (knockout for the) last three or four weeks,” Atlanta United centerback Derrick Williams said Thursday. “You still have to go there get a result.”

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

One of those nine matches was against Inter Miami. The teams drew 2-2 because Alexey Miranchuk hit a wonder-strike late in the match to halve the points.

It was the second time this season that Atlanta United thwarted Inter Miami. The first came when it defeated Lionel Messi’s team 3-1 in Florida.

The matches were very different, so it’s difficult to take anything from either or both in trying to analyze what may happen in the series.

In the first, Atlanta United played with a back five and was able to attack Inter Miami on the counter. Because Inter Miami likes to have the ball, and likes to get forward, it is susceptible to attacks.

In the second, Atlanta United played with a back four. Messi didn’t start like he did in the first meeting, but did come off the bench. The last 10 minutes were a back-and-forth parade of chances created and shots by both teams.

“The formula probably changes every game because they’ve got players that can play in different positions,” interim manager Rob Valentino said. “They’ve got a really deep squad. So even the game here was a little bit different than the game was in Miami, the circumstances will be a little bit different, for sure, no matter who plays for them. But there’s no perfect formula.”

One thing that Atlanta United did well in those two meetings, and something it’s doing much better in its ongoing three-match win streak than most other times during the season, is stay focused.

In wins against the New York Red Bulls, Orlando and Montreal, Atlanta United players had only one noticeable lapse in concentration. Orlando took advantage to score its only goal in a 2-1 loss.

Considering they are facing a Miami team that finished with 79 points, has Messi, Luis Suarez, Diego Gomez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, staying focused again will be key.

“Just have to be on top of your game,” Williams said. “Sometimes that’s not enough, but all you can do is really just give it your all. These are the games you want to play. I want to always wanted to play against the best. I think every single one of us look forward to that challenge, and no one shies away from it.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

Oct. 19 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 1

Oct. 22 Atlanta United 2 (5), Montreal 2 (4) in wild-card round

Oct. 25 Atlanta United at Inter Miami in playoffs, Game 1

Nov. 2 Inter Miami at Atlanta United in playoffs, Game 2

Nov. 9 Atlanta United at Inter Miami in playoffs, Game 3 (if necessary)