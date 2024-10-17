Atlanta United injury report and a moment for Dax McCarty

Muyumba, who had a hip injury, has made 29 appearances, including 25 starts, this season.

“This week has been the last hurdle to climb, so this was a good step forward,” Valentino said. “So hopefully they will both be available.”

Centerback Noah Cobb and winger Luke Brennan trained with the team Thursday after returning from duty with the U.S. Under-20 national team in Chile. Both should be available for selection.

Not participating in training Thursday was winger Edwin Mosquera, who is dealing with an issue related to a meniscus injury in his knee suffered during the preseason. Mosquera elected to not have surgery. Valentino said that Mosquera likely is out for Saturday’s match. Mosquera has one goal and two assists in 22 appearances this season. Valentino said he doesn’t know if Mosquera will decide to undergo surgery during the offseason.

Backup goalkeeper Quentin Westberg also likely is out for Saturday because of concussion protocols.

Centerback Luis Abram didn’t participate in Thursday’s session but has rejoined the team after being with Peru during the international break. He should be available for Saturday.

Next for Valentino. Valentino said he has had a conversation with President Garth Lagerwey about becoming the team’s next manager but he said no decisions have been made.

Valentino was promoted from an assistant coach after Lagerwey fired Gonzalo Pineda in June.

Valentino is 5-6-6 and 9-8-8 overall from two stints as the team’s interim. The first came between the firing of Gabriel Heinze and the hiring of Pineda.

McCarty moment. There was a moment after Thursday’s training session that may have been a moment of sentiment or just a bit of sunbathing, but Dax McCarty, who may be retiring as early as Saturday evening if Atlanta United doesn’t make the playoffs, sat on a ball, took off his cleats and socks and just sat and watched things around him.

Luke Brennan, Derrick Williams, Efrain Morales and Javier Armas were playing a game where one kicks the ball high into the air to another, who is tasked with trying to control the ball with a single touch.

McCarty was right in the middle of the game and seemed to be enjoying himself. Only once did someone come close to running over him.

Friday may be his last training session and the end of a 19-year career that includes 517 appearances across the regular season and playoffs for six teams. McCarty announced his retirement at season’s end in August.

His teammates said they hope to give him at least one more chance for an appearance with a berth in the playoffs.

“He’s a legend in MLS,” winger Saba Lobjanidze said. “How many games? I don’t know. It’s too many games. It’s a really amazing career. Of course, we will play for him to extend his end of career.”

