Switchman Hall bringing 12 food stalls to Peoplestown in 2024

Another food hall is coming to Atlanta, this time in Peoplestown.
The 12-stall Switchman Hall will open in summer 2024 as part of the Terminal South development at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Hank Aaron Drive, just steps from the Southside Beltline trail and the final stop of MARTA’s future bus rapid transit line in Peoplestown.
Melissa Ahrendt, who is leading the project as the executive director of real estate for Terminal South landlord Stafford, is currently negotiating with eight prospective tenants for the food hall. There are also plans for at least one full-service restaurant that will have a patio facing Hank Aaron Drive.
Stafford, an employee-owned commercial real estate firm with offices in Atlanta and Tifton, is also working on charitable initiatives for Terminal West, including requiring all tenants to contribute to a scholarship fund that will benefit students that reside in Peoplestown.
The 45,625-square-foot mixed-use Terminal South development features the adaptive reuse of two former warehouse structures. In addition to Switchman Hall and full-service restaurant concepts, the development will also be home to retail and office space and an expansive outdoor terrace.
Once it opens, Switchman Hall will join more than 10 food halls across metro Atlanta. There are also several food halls slated to open in the coming months, including Lee + White food hall in West End, Citizens Market at Phipps Plaza and Halidom in East Atlanta.
