Switchman Hall bringing 12 food stalls to Peoplestown in 2024

The 12-stall Switchman Hall will open in summer 2024 as part of the Terminal South development at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Hank Aaron Drive, just steps from the Southside Beltline trail and the final stop of MARTA’s future bus rapid transit line in Peoplestown.

Melissa Ahrendt, who is leading the project as the executive director of real estate for Terminal South landlord Stafford, is currently negotiating with eight prospective tenants for the food hall. There are also plans for at least one full-service restaurant that will have a patio facing Hank Aaron Drive.