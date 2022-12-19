BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 panel conducts final hearing and vote on Trump referrals
ajc logo
X

Pizza Jeans reopens on Ponce City Market’s first floor for whole pies, ‘mall slices’

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Ponce City Market pizza spot Pizza Jeans has reopened on the food hall’s first floor after temporarily closing its second-floor location earlier this year.

Located in the former Farm to Ladle space, the counter service Pizza Jeans will offer whole pies, giant “mall slices” and hero sandwiches. Seating is available at the bar or in the food hall’s main seating area, and takeout and delivery will continue to be available.

On the beverage side, offerings will include drinks like Frozen Jack and Coke, Spicy Paloma and Pickleback shots, as well as draft beer and wines with a focus on woman-owned or -operated vineyards and those that employ sustainable farming practices.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Jamestown Properties

Credit: Courtesy of Jamestown Properties

Chris Wilkins, who was named a semifinalist in the James Beard Awards’ outstanding baker category in 2019 and 2020, founded Pizza Jeans as a pop-up with Nicole Lewis in 2019 and turned it into an established brick-and-mortar in 2020. The pair also owned Root Baking Co. in Ponce City Market, which closed earlier this year.

Wilkins, who will remain behind the scenes at Pizza Jeans, has brought on as partners restaurateurs Billy Streck, who also co-owns Atlanta restaurants Hampton + Hudson, Nina & Rafi, Lyla Lila and Pielands, and Jeremy Gatto, who has spent more than 30 years in the food and beverage industry and serves as director of operations at Streck’s restaurants.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

“The best kind of partnerships are when skill sets complement each other,” Wilkins said in a prepared statement. “Billy and Jeremy get the vibe of Pizza Jeans and the quality of the ingredients we’re committed to, and I’m thrilled it will live on as a neighborhood pizza spot with our community of regulars. While I’m passing the baton on the day-to-day, I’ll be a partner to help Pizza Jeans stay true to its original identity.”

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.

Pizza Jeans’ move is one of several changes Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall has undergone in recent months.

Central Food Hall is in the middle of a major expansion, with the recent opening of Nani’s Piri Piri ChickenVietvanaExcuse My FrenchCake CultureAtriumSpicewalla, Umbrella Bar and Bibi.

Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include SweetgreenBar Vegan, and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Botiwalla, Biltong Bar and Ton Ton.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. pizzajeans.com.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Pizza Jeans:

Credit: Pizza Jeans

Credit: Pizza Jeans

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Johns Creek Police Department

‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after shooting 2 in Johns Creek, police say1h ago

Credit: Special to AJC

Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 64
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man killed, woman arrested after shooting outside downtown Atlanta strip club
1h ago

New federal report: Dress codes can make school less equitable and safe
32m ago

New federal report: Dress codes can make school less equitable and safe
32m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

4 players commit to Georgia Tech, including Texas A&M QB Haynes King
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chris Hunt

Ticonderoga Club closes temporarily at Krog Street Market after burst pipe
1h ago
Beer Pick: Celebrate Santa with Samichlaus Bier
Shake Shack to open its eighth metro Atlanta location this month
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top