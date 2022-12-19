Pizza Jeans reopens on Ponce City Market’s first floor for whole pies, ‘mall slices’

Wilkins, who will remain behind the scenes at Pizza Jeans, has brought on as partners restaurateurs Billy Streck, who also co-owns Atlanta restaurants Hampton + Hudson, Nina & Rafi, Lyla Lila and Pielands, and Jeremy Gatto, who has spent more than 30 years in the food and beverage industry and serves as director of operations at Streck’s restaurants.

“The best kind of partnerships are when skill sets complement each other,” Wilkins said in a prepared statement. “Billy and Jeremy get the vibe of Pizza Jeans and the quality of the ingredients we’re committed to, and I’m thrilled it will live on as a neighborhood pizza spot with our community of regulars. While I’m passing the baton on the day-to-day, I’ll be a partner to help Pizza Jeans stay true to its original identity.”

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.

Pizza Jeans’ move is one of several changes Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall has undergone in recent months.

Central Food Hall is in the middle of a major expansion, with the recent opening of Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Vietvana, Excuse My French, Cake Culture, Atrium, Spicewalla, Umbrella Bar and Bibi.

Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include Sweetgreen, Bar Vegan, and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Botiwalla, Biltong Bar and Ton Ton.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. pizzajeans.com.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Pizza Jeans:

