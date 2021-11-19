Woodstone Bakery & Cafe opening at Trilith and more dining news from the week

Venkman’s will reopen on Nov. 24 in Old Fourth Ward after being closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant and music venue will unveil a new menu featuring a variety of tacos, but will continue to serve weekend brunch.

Yeah Burger has reopened in West Midtown with an entirely plant-based menu after being closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Andrew Thoms has been named executive chef of Rowdy Tiger Whiskey Bar & Kitchen, a prohibition-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar in Midtown. Thoms will also oversee all culinary initiatives at Renaissance Atlanta Midtown Hotel.

An Atlanta area native, Thoms started his career at Asher in Roswell and has also worked at Park 75 at Four Seasons Atlanta, Restaurant Eugene, Trace at W Midtown and Gypsy Kitchen. He’s also worked at restaurants in California and New York.

Twisted Kitchen is set to open its third metro Atlanta location on Nov. 22 at 4340 East-West Connector in Smyrna. The restaurant, which lets guests create their own pasta dishes, wraps and salads, will be open for lunch and dinner. The Smyrna location will join others in Marietta and Midtown.

Cajun restaurant Adele’s closed Nov. 14 after a decade in its location on Canton Street in Roswell, Eater Atlanta reports.

Cajun restaurant Louisiana Bistreaux is slated to open its fourth metro Atlanta location in 2022 at 237 Perimeter Center Parkway in Dunwoody, What Now Atlanta reports. The Dunwoody location will join restaurants in Decatur, Buckhead and East Point.

More dining news

