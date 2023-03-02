Fifth Group celebrates 30 years in the restaurant business

Simon came to Atlanta in late 1992 with Chris Goss. The two had worked together at a restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina, called Magnolias.

“The impetus was to do something similar to what we did in Charleston,” Simon said of the move. “There wasn’t really an upscale or a more modern version of Southern being done here then.”

According to Simon, Kris Reinhard, now a partner with Fifth Group, also worked with Goss and Simon in Charleston. He was still in school at that time, but came onto South City Kitchen in an entry level role soon after he graduated.

A lot can change over 30 years, and Atlanta’s dining scene is no different. Simon said that the biggest change he’s seen is the density of the city itself, which has led to a higher dentistry of restaurants and a higher caliber of restaurateurs.

“There was very little skyline in Midtown when we opened that restaurant,” Simon said. “What is now a high rise across the street and next door to us were literally parking lots.”

It might seem strange to us now to think of areas like Midtown as anything but the dining destination it is now. But over that 30 year period, Simon said, the density changed has seeped into smaller neighborhoods throughout the city. Numerous small areas, such as Candler Park and Inman Park, have their own dining personality. Simon calls these areas “micro-neighborhoods.”

Credit: Fifth Group Credit: Fifth Group

“Really in the last five or seven years, we’ve really seen, as the density has increased, we’ve really seen a lot of neighborhoods become destinations for restaurants,” he said. “Pick what used to be a little sleepy neighborhood, and now there’s well-run great food and beverage options.”

Although the density change has been drastic, Fifth Group’s approach to new restaurants is still pretty much the same. Simon said the restaurant group is looking for areas that need great restaurants, even if the ones that might seem dining-heavy to the untrained eye.

“There is a version of being underserved even if it’s in a busy area,” he said. “We might go into a place that has a greater density of restaurants, but we feel like there still is opportunity. There’s either a niche that’s not being met, or we feel that the number of quality operators isn’t as high. Or, it’s just a really exciting market and we want to be there.”

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @RoughDraftATL.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.