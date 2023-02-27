BreakingNews
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms leaving White House job
Local chef bringing restaurant, secret bar to South Downtown development

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

South Downtown, the development from real estate developer Newport RE’s, has added two new concepts to its roster of forthcoming food and drink options.

Liz & Leon’s, a restaurant from chef Bella Jones, is set to open this fall at 231 Mitchell St. in the Historic Hotel Row portion of South Downtown.

“Liz & Leon’s is a culinary love letter to my grandparents, especially my grandmother, Elizabeth,” Jones said in a prepared statement. “Everything I know about family, love, tradition, and African American food comes from her, and the restaurant will have centuries of my ancestors’ stories wrapped up in every dish.”

Jones has “a mission to tell the stories of the African diaspora through elevated and unique flavor profiles,” along with a focus on sustainably sourced ingredients, according to a press release. Jones “aims to bring a fresh perspective to the phrase ‘soul food’ – honoring Black cuisine and educating guests about its importance, history and cultural significance,” the release said.

Credit: Courtesy of Liz & Leon's

Credit: Courtesy of Liz & Leon's

Jones will also debut a secret bar called Sweet Gigi’s that will be located under Liz & Leon’s, with both concepts connected to a shared terrace.

Liz & Leon’s will take up a 3,000-square-foot space, with the terrace adding an additional 2,800 square feet.

The bar and restaurant will join several other food and beverage concepts slated to open this year at Historic Hotel Row including TydeTate Kitchen, Spiller Park, Pizza Clementine and Thirteenth Floor, with other tenants to be announced in the coming weeks.

With the Hotel Row redevelopment, Newport “aims to bring life back into the neighborhood, honoring the buildings’ pasts by transforming them into walkable, grab-and-go food stores, full-service restaurants and bars, boutique shops and creative office space – similar to what would have been open on Hotel Row during its prime in the early 1900s,” according to the press release.

Credit: Courtesy of South Downtown

Credit: Courtesy of South Downtown

The South Downtown development consists of more than 50 buildings and six acres of surface parking across 10 blocks of Atlanta’s historic downtown. In addition to retail and restaurants, the project will also include apartments, offices, art studios and public and community spaces.

Historic Hotel Row and 222 Mitchell are the first renovations being completed. Located across from Historic Hotel Row, 222 Mitchell spans a city block and is the combination of a 1909 brick building and two mid-century modern buildings. Formerly home to Citizens & Southern Bank, the property will feature offices, ground-floor retail and multiple rooftop restaurant spaces.

Also planned are two residential towers on South Broad Street with more than a dozen retail and restaurant tenants.

A representative for the South Downtown development did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

