Local chef bringing restaurant, secret bar to South Downtown development

Jones will also debut a secret bar called Sweet Gigi’s that will be located under Liz & Leon’s, with both concepts connected to a shared terrace.

Liz & Leon’s will take up a 3,000-square-foot space, with the terrace adding an additional 2,800 square feet.

The bar and restaurant will join several other food and beverage concepts slated to open this year at Historic Hotel Row including TydeTate Kitchen, Spiller Park, Pizza Clementine and Thirteenth Floor, with other tenants to be announced in the coming weeks.

With the Hotel Row redevelopment, Newport “aims to bring life back into the neighborhood, honoring the buildings’ pasts by transforming them into walkable, grab-and-go food stores, full-service restaurants and bars, boutique shops and creative office space – similar to what would have been open on Hotel Row during its prime in the early 1900s,” according to the press release.

The South Downtown development consists of more than 50 buildings and six acres of surface parking across 10 blocks of Atlanta’s historic downtown. In addition to retail and restaurants, the project will also include apartments, offices, art studios and public and community spaces.

Historic Hotel Row and 222 Mitchell are the first renovations being completed. Located across from Historic Hotel Row, 222 Mitchell spans a city block and is the combination of a 1909 brick building and two mid-century modern buildings. Formerly home to Citizens & Southern Bank, the property will feature offices, ground-floor retail and multiple rooftop restaurant spaces.

Also planned are two residential towers on South Broad Street with more than a dozen retail and restaurant tenants.

A representative for the South Downtown development did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

