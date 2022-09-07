Try this taco twist on an Atlanta favorite

Tampa-based Capital Tacos recently opened an outpost in Atlanta, serving from-scratch, grilled-to-order Tex-Mex. In homage to the locally favored wing style, the menu includes this taco. You can order online for pickup or delivery, with an easily customizable menu.

For the lemon pepper wet taco, you can choose a flour or corn tortilla to envelope the crisp, plump shrimp. Some wing joints use Buffalo sauce or clarified butter for their lemon pepper base. Capital goes with both, coating the shrimp first in garlic butter, then adding Buffalo ranch, along with a lemon pepper seasoning blend, grilled onions and snappy slaw.