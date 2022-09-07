ajc logo
X

Try this taco twist on an Atlanta favorite

Capital Tacos offers a lemon pepper wet shrimp taco in Atlanta. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
Capital Tacos offers a lemon pepper wet shrimp taco in Atlanta. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
16 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Lemon pepper wet shrimp taco at Capital Tacos

They had me at “lemon pepper wet.” It’s a call sign for Atlantans, and our signature wing. This kickshaw comes with a couple of delightful twists, however. First, it’s in a taco. Second, it’s made with shrimp, not chicken.

Tampa-based Capital Tacos recently opened an outpost in Atlanta, serving from-scratch, grilled-to-order Tex-Mex. In homage to the locally favored wing style, the menu includes this taco. You can order online for pickup or delivery, with an easily customizable menu.

For the lemon pepper wet taco, you can choose a flour or corn tortilla to envelope the crisp, plump shrimp. Some wing joints use Buffalo sauce or clarified butter for their lemon pepper base. Capital goes with both, coating the shrimp first in garlic butter, then adding Buffalo ranch, along with a lemon pepper seasoning blend, grilled onions and snappy slaw.

It comes together with a punch of flavor, and without the messy fingers.

Capital Tacos. 800 Forrest St. NW, Atlanta. 470-816-3784, capitaltacos.com

ExploreMore Dishes of the Week
ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks
Braves are tied for first place after outlasting the A’s9h ago
Matt Olson returns to Oakland and smacks a home run
10h ago
Warnock accepts Walker’s preferred Savannah debate with conditions
3h ago
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux
17h ago
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux
17h ago
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
The Latest
Chops Lobster Bar reopens in Buckhead after fire
1h ago
Postino WineCafé opens next week in Buckhead for charcuterie, wine
23h ago
Revolving sushi spot coming to West Midtown and more restaurant news from the week
Featured
From left, Douglas Frank chats with Melissa Sauder and her daughter, Anley, 13, of Grant, Neb., before the start of the Nebraska Election Integrity Forum on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top