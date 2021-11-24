CheeseCaked brings desserts to Underground Atlanta

Dessert shop CheeseCaked has opened at the Underground Development in downtown Atlanta.
Founded by Shawn Brown, CheeseCaked offers a variety of individually-sized cheesecakes with flavors including French toast and bacon, strawberry shortcake and cannoli. The menu also features paninis and milkshakes.
Brown opened CheeseCaked when her three sons encouraged her to fulfill her dream of opening a bakery after their 10 week-old brother was killed by a drunk driver. Brown regularly speaks at Mothers Against Drunk Driving events and donates a portion of proceeds from her My Little Pumpkin cheesecake to the organization.
She previously owned CheeseCaked locations in downtown Atlanta at Peachtree Center Mall and in the Lindbergh area of Buckhead.
CheeseCaked is open from noon-8 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Sundays and from noon-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lelani Ventures, purchased Underground Atlanta in late 2020 from WRS Inc. The development will also eventually be home to Future, a two-story, 14,000-square-foot dance club, cabaret and restaurant, as well as a 21-stall food hall curated by Robert Montwaid, who also worked on the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall.
50 Lower Alabama St. SW, Atlanta. 404-907-4282, cheesecaked.com/
