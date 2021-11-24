CheeseCaked brings desserts to Underground Atlanta

Founded by Shawn Brown, CheeseCaked offers a variety of individually-sized cheesecakes with flavors including French toast and bacon, strawberry shortcake and cannoli. The menu also features paninis and milkshakes.

Brown opened CheeseCaked when her three sons encouraged her to fulfill her dream of opening a bakery after their 10 week-old brother was killed by a drunk driver. Brown regularly speaks at Mothers Against Drunk Driving events and donates a portion of proceeds from her My Little Pumpkin cheesecake to the organization.