Grant Park’s Elsewhere Brewing to open second location in West Midtown

The brewery is set to debut in May 2023 in the Westside Paper adaptive reuse development at 950 W. Marietta St. NW across from the King Plow Arts Center.

In a prepared statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owners Sam and Sara Kazmer said the West Midtown location will be “more like a traditional pub with beer, cocktails and conversation top of mind...with an English-inspired bar, while the rest of the space will be open and and inspired by warehouses in Berlin.”