Grant Park’s Elsewhere Brewing to open second location in West Midtown

Grant Park brewery Elsewhere Brewing has announced it will open a second location next year in West Midtown.
The brewery is set to debut in May 2023 in the Westside Paper adaptive reuse development at 950 W. Marietta St. NW across from the King Plow Arts Center.
In a prepared statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owners Sam and Sara Kazmer said the West Midtown location will be “more like a traditional pub with beer, cocktails and conversation top of mind...with an English-inspired bar, while the rest of the space will be open and and inspired by warehouses in Berlin.”
The new location will also focus on barrel-aged beer, cask ale and oak-aged lagers, with seltzers and cocktails also on offer.
Primary beer production will remain at the Grant Park Elsewhere, which opened in 2020 in the Beacon development on Grant Street.
Behind the West Midtown building will be an open-air garage where Elsewhere will host larger beer and music festivals in addition to weekly events.
Unlike Grant Park, West Midtown’s Elsewhere will not have its own kitchen. But several other food concepts have signed on as Westside Paper tenants including Glide Pizza, Girl Diver, Boxcar Betty’s and Pancake Social.
Westside Paper is being developed by Third & Urban and FCP and will reuse a more than 70-year-old industrial campus that was previously home to the Atlanta Paper Company warehouse. The development will include over 210,000 square feet of office space and over 30,000 square feet of retail stores and restaurants.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author